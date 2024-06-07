Next Article

India vs Pakistan: Decoding the rivalry in numbers (T20Is)

What's the story India and Pakistan gear up for a crunch battle in a crucial Group A clash in Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The two teams will reignite their rivalry in the shortest format. Both sides have put in a shift in T20Is in major events. We decode the rivalry.

A look at the H2H record

India and Pakistan have played seven T20 World Cup games. India have won five matches to Pakistan's one (Tied: 1). Overall, the two teams have faced each other 12 T20Is. India have claimed eight wins (Losses: 3 Tied: 1).

Highest and lowest T20I totals

India's highest score against Pakistan in T20I cricket is 192/5 in Ahemdabad, December 2012. Pakistan's best score is 182/5 in Dubai, September 2022. Pakistan have posted one score of less than 100. They scored 83 in 17.3 overs in February 2016 in Mirpur. India's lowest score is 133/9 in December 2012, Bengaluru. Pakistan won that contest by five wickets.

Kohli has bossed the show against Pakistan

As per ESPNcricinfo, Virat Kohli has featured in 10 matches against Pakistan. He has scored 488 runs at an astonishing average of 81.33 (SR: 123.85). Kohli has hit five fifties with the best score of 82*. Notably, the 35-year-old batter owns 48 fours and 11 sixes. 308 of Kohli's runs have come from five T20 WC games at 308. He owns four fifties.

No other batter has 200-plus runs in IND-PAK T20I games

Mohammad Rizwan is the next best scorer in India-Pakistan T20Is. He owns 197 runs from four games at 65.66. Former Pakistan maestro Shoaib Malik is next with 164 runs at 27.33. Among Indians, Yuvraj Singh tallied 155 runs from 8 matches.

India vs Pakistan: Decoding key batting stats

Kohli leads the show with five fifty-plus scores. Pakistan's Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez are next with two fifty-plus scores each. Kohli's 82* is the best individual score in India-Pakistan T20Is. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma own joint-most ducks (2). Kohli is the only player with 10-plus sixes in India-Pakistan T20Is (11).

These three bowlers own 11 wickets each

The likes of Pandya, Umar Gul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all claimed 11 wickets each in matches between the two sides. Pandya averages 12 with Gul and Bhuvi averaging 16.18 and 17.18 respectively. Irfan Pathan, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Nawaz have six scalps each. Mohammad Asif is the only other bowler with five-plus wickets (5).

Notable bowling stats

Only three bowlers have claimed four-wicket hauls in India vs Pakistan matches. Asif leads the show with the best spell of 4/18. Bhuvi is next with figures worth 4/26. Gul follows suit with 4/37. Bhuvi owns the record of coneding the most runs in an innings (1/46). For Pakistan, Naseem Shah tops the billing (1/45).

There have been three century-plus stands

There have been three century-plus stands in India-Pakistan T20Is. Malik and Hafeez added 106 runs for the 4th wicket in Bengaluru, 2012. Rizwan and Babar added an unbeaten 152 runs (1st wicket) in Dubai, 2021. Kohli and Pandya added 113 runs (5th wicket) in 2022.

The MS Dhoni effect

Former Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni led in eight matches against Pakistan. He collected six wins, one defeat and a tied encounter. His win percentage was 75. Dhoni is the only keeper with 10-plus dismissals (11).

