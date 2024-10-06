Summarize Simplifying... In short Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, has humorously dismissed speculation about his potential IPL captaincy, stating his focus remains on leading the national team.

SKY has been leading India in T20Is (Image source: X/@ICC)

Suryakumar Yadav responds to IPL captaincy speculation

10:07 am Oct 06, 2024

What's the story Suryakumar Yadav, the current skipper of India's T20I team, was recently questioned about his potential role as a captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite his success in leading the national side in T20Is, Yadav has not yet taken on a similar role in IPL. The query was raised during a pre-match press conference ahead of India's three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Humorous retort

Yadav's witty response to IPL captaincy question

In response to the unexpected question about his potential IPL captaincy, Yadav humorously remarked, "Aapne googly daal diya aapne (laughs) (You put me in a spot with a wrong 'un)." He then expressed his enjoyment of his current role as India's T20I captain. The Mumbai-born cricketer also reflected on his time playing under Rohit Sharma's leadership at Mumbai Indians (MI), where he would often provide input based on his instincts. Notably, the current MI skipper is Hardik Pandya.

Track record

Yadav's successful stint as India's T20I captain

Yadav has proven his leadership skills on the international stage. In 2023, he first captained India in a five-match T20I series against Australia at home, leading the team to a 4-1 victory. Later that year, his first overseas assignment as skipper was against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Under Yadav's leadership, India recently swept a T20I series against Sri Lanka 3-0.

Future outlook

Yadav's focus remains on leading India in T20Is

Despite speculation about his potential IPL captaincy, Yadav's primary focus remains on leading India in T20Is. He stated, "For India also feeling good. I captained against Sri Lanka previously against Australia and South Africa." He further added that he has learned from other captains on how to guide the team forward and is excited about what the future holds for him.