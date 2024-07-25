In short Simplifying... In short India and Sri Lanka have had some thrilling T20I encounters, with India's highest total being 26, thanks to Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's 165-run partnership in 2017.

In 2023, India posted another high score of 22, with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav's 111-run stand.

Sri Lanka's best came in 2009, scoring 21, led by Kumar Sangakkara's 78.

Despite Sri Lanka's impressive 20 in another 2009 match, India clinched a win with a total of 21, aided by Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh's performances. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Suryakumar Yadav's 112* helped India score 228/5 in January 2023 (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka vs India, T20Is: Decoding the highest team totals

By Rajdeep Saha 08:06 pm Jul 25, 202408:06 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka and India will face each other in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 27. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele will host all three matches. Sri Lanka and India have met 29 times in T20Is and there have been several high-scoring encounters in this rivalry. On the same note, we decode the lowest team totals in IND-SL matches.

#1

India - 260/5

As per ESPNcricinfo, India's 260/5 is the highest team total between the two teams in the 20-over format. In December 2017, the 2nd T20I encounter in Indore saw India ride on Rohit Sharma's 118 and KL Rahul's 89 to post a massive score. Their 165-run partnership is India's highest opening partnership in T2OIs. Sri Lanka folded for 172 in reply and lost the contest.

#2

India - 228/5

The 3rd T20I in Rajkot back in January 2023 saw India post a mammoth total of 228/5. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav added a terrific 111-run stand for the third wicket. Gill departed for 46 before Suryakumar went on to hit an unbeaten 112. He struck at 219.60. In response, the Lankans were folded for 137. Arshdeep Singh claimed a three-fer.

#3

Sri Lanka - 215/5

The 1st T20I in Nagpur on December 09, 2009, saw Sri Lanka score 215/5 in 20 overs. Kumar Sangakkara's 37-ball 78 was key. He smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes. Chamara Kapugedera also managed a 20-ball 47* (SR: 235). In response, India managed 186/9, losing the contest by 29 runs. Gautam Gambhir's 55 wasn't enough. For Sri Lanka, Sanath Jayasuriya claimed 2/9.

#4

India - 211/4

The 2nd T20I in Mohali back in December 2009 saw Sri Lanka score an impressive 206/7. Sangakkara slammed a 31-ball 59 (SR: 190.32). He slammed 8 fours and 2 sixes. Meanwhile, Chinthaka Jayasinghe scored 38 from 28 balls. For India, Yuvraj Singh claimed 3 scalps. Virender Sehwag (64), MS Dhoni (46) and Yuvraj (60*) helped India score 211/4 and claim a six-wicket win.