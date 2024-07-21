In short Simplifying... In short Alastair Cook, Rahul Dravid, Joe Root, and Steve Waugh are the cricketers who took the most innings to score 32 Test hundreds, with Cook taking 273 innings, Dravid 261, Root 260, and Waugh 251.

These legends have not only scored 32 centuries but also amassed significant runs in their careers, with Cook scoring 12,472 runs, Dravid 13,288, Root 11,940, and Waugh 10,927.

Their contributions to cricket are marked by their impressive averages and number of fifties.

Joe Root scored a defiant knock of 122 versus West Indies (Photo credit: X/@root66)

Batters with most innings taken to reach 32 Test hundreds

By Rajdeep Saha

What's the story Joe Root scored a defiant knock of 122 versus West Indies in the second innings of the second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Root resumed Day 4 on an unbeaten 37 before going on to complete his 32nd century. His efforts helped England score 425 in their second innings. Here we decode most innings taken to 32 Test hundreds by batters.

#1

Alastair Cook - 273

As per Cricbuzz, former England maestro Alastair Cook took 273 innings to get to 32 centuries in Test cricket. He smashed his 32nd century versus Australia in the Boxing Day Test in 2017 in Melbourne, scoring 244*. Cook finished his career with 33 centuries - the most by an Englishman. In 161 matches (291) innings, he amassed 12,472 runs at 45.35 (50s: 57).

#2

Rahul Dravid - 261

Former Indian legend Rahul Dravid is next in this list. He took 261 innings to reach 32 centuries. Dravid smoked his 32nd ton against West Indies in Kingston, 2011. He hit a 112-run knock. He finished his career with 36 hundreds. In 164 matches (286 innings) Dravid accumulated 13,288 runs at 52.31. He managed to smash 63 fifties as well.

#3

Joe Root - 260

Playing his 142nd match (260 innings), Root recorded his 32nd hundred. He has slammed 11,940 runs at an average of 49.95. In addition to 32 tons, Root owns 62 fifties. Root made 122 from 178 balls. His innings was laced with 10 fours. He was dismissed by WI pacer Jason Holder in England's 90th over of the second innings.

#4

Steve Waugh - 251

Former Australian ace Steve Waugh got to 32 tons in 251 innings. It turned out to be his final hundred. He attained the ton against Bangladesh at Cairns in 2003. Waugh smashed 156*. Waugh featured in nine more innings, hitting four fifties. Altogether, he scored 10,927 runs from 168 matches (260 innings) at 51.06. He hit 50 fifties.