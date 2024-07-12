In short Simplifying... In short The cricket world boasts six all-rounders who have achieved the international double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets: Stokes, Afridi, Hopper, Al Hasan, Jayasuriya, and Kallis.

All-rounders with international double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets

What's the story England captain Ben Stokes on July 12 completed 300 wickets in international cricket. The talismanic all-rounder reached the landmark with his second wicket in the first Test against West Indies at Lord's. The game also saw him complete 200 Test wickets. Meanwhile, here we look at the all-rounders with the double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

#1

Ben Stokes

Playing his 260th match in England colors, Stokes has hammered 10,368 international runs, averaging 35.75. He has 18 tons and 56 fifties (HS: 258). His tally of 128 sixes is the most for a batter in Test match history. With the ball, he has scalped 301 wickets at 34.44. The tally includes five five-wicket hauls, of which four have come in Tests.

#2

Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi played 524 games in his celebrated international career. He scored 11,196 runs at 23.92 with the help of 11 centuries and 51 fifties. With his leg-spin, he claimed 541 wickets at 32.78 as the tally includes as many as 10 five-wicket hauls. He also led the Pakistan team in all three formats.

#3

Carl Hopper

West Indies talisman Carl Hopper also features on this list, having starred in both Tests and ODIs. He finished his international career with 11,523 runs at 35.89 and 307 wickets at 41.01 across 329 matches. The tally includes 20 tons, 56 fifties, and four five-wicket hauls. He amassed over 5,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs.

#4

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan is the only all-rounder with the international double of 10,000 runs and 700 wickets. Having played 443 matches across formats, the southpaw has so far scored 14,626 runs at 34.09 with the help of 14 tons and 100 half-centuries. The left-arm spinner has also recorded 703 wickets at 28.25. He has tallied 25 fifers.

#5

Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya is the next name on this elite list. The southpaw finished his decorated career with 21,032 runs across 586 international matches as the tally includes 42 tons and 103 fifties. With his left-arm spin, Jayasuriya returned with 440 wickets at 35.66. He has six fifers under his belt.

#6

Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis remains the only all-rounder with the double of 10,000 runs and 200 wickets in both Tests and ODIs. The South African legend tallied 25,534 runs from 519 international outings at 49.10. The tally includes 62 hundreds and 149 half-centuries. With the ball, he claimed 577 wickets at the highest level at 32.14. The tally includes seven fifers.