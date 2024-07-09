In brief Simplifying... In brief James Anderson, with 87 wickets from 22 Tests against the West Indies (WI), ranks third in highest wicket-takers against WI, trailing behind Glenn McGrath (110) and Kapil Dev (89).

He also holds the record for the second-most Test wickets at home versus WI, needing just six more to surpass Fred Trueman's tally.

Anderson's best performance came in the 2017 Lord's Test where he dismissed five of WI's top-six batters, leading England to a nine-wicket win. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anderson has 5 fifers versus WI (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding James Anderson's stellar record against West Indies in Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:09 pm Jul 09, 202402:09 pm

What's the story One of the most prolific pacers to have graced the game, James Anderson is set to retire from international cricket. England's first Test against West Indies at Lord's will draw curtains on Anderson's illustrious 22-year international career. Anderson will finish as the only pacer with 700+ wickets in Test cricket. Meanwhile, his record versus WI is also stunning. Let's decode his stats.

Anderson vs WI

Third-highest wicket-taker against WI

Having played 22 Tests against WI, Anderson has claimed 87 wickets at 22.6. Only Australia's Glenn McGrath (110) and India's Kapil Dev (89) own more scalps against WI in Tests. While Anderson boasts five fifers against WI, only Fred Trueman (6) has more five-wicket hauls against them among England bowlers. However, Anderson has gone wicket-less in five of his last nine innings versus WI.

Record

Second-most Test wickets at home versus WI

Anderson has so far claimed 51 wickets across 12 games against WI at home at 21.05. Anderson clocked three fifers which includes his career-best figures of 7/42. Only Trueman (56) owns more Test wickets against the Caribbean team on English soil. The legendary pacer needs six wickets to go past Trueman's tally and top this elite list.

The Lord' spell

Best Test figures versus WI

The 2017 Lord's Test between England and WI saw Anderson record his best Test figures, 7/42 in 20.1 overs. It was the third innings of the game and Anderson was lethal. He made the new ball talk and dismissed five of WI's top-six batters, including both openers. Anderson's efforts meant WI were folded for 177. England went on to register a nine-wicket win.

Player battles

Dominance versus Brathwaite

Anderson would want to trouble WI captain Kraigg Brathwaite once again. As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson has dismissed the opener seven times across 22 Test innings as the latter averages just 17.71 in this battle. Only India's Ravichandran Ashwin (8) has dismissed Brathwaite most often (Tests). South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is the only other bowler to dismiss Brathwaite more than six times in whites (7).