Washington Sundar completes 100 wickets in T20 cricket: Stats

What's the story India's star all-rounder Washington Sundar has completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket. The off-spinner accomplished the feat with his first wicket in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Sundar claimed impressive figures worth 2/11 in the game as the hosts were restricted to just 115/9. 36 of his scalps have come in T20Is for India. Here are his stats.

A fine spell from Sundar

Zimbabwe never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Wessly Madhevere (21), Brian Bennett (23), and Dion Myers (23) threw away their starts. Sundar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi tormented the hosts in the middle overs by further choking the run flow. The former dismissed Myers and Wellington Masakadza off successive deliveries in the 15th over. Bishnoi claimed four wickets.

100 T20 scalps for Sundar

Playing his 139th T20 game, Sundar has raced to 101 scalps at an economy of 7.02 (BBI: 3/10). In India colors, he has completed 36 wickets across 44 matches as he concedes runs at 7.09. 37 of his scalps have come in 60 outings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His economy in the tourney is 7.54. This is Sundar's maiden T20I versus Zimbabwe.

Over 1,200 runs with the bat

Sundar has also hammered 1,209 runs in the format at a decent strike rate of 120.17. The tally includes two fifties. He owns a half-century in T20Is as well. The 24-year-old overall owns 107 T20I runs, striking at 150.70.