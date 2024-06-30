In brief Simplifying... In brief Cricket superstar Virat Kohli has set several unique records in T20Is, including being the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups and the only player with over 3,000 runs at the number three position.

Virat Kohli averaged 78.61 in successful T20I run-chases

Run Machine Virat Kohli scripted these unique records in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 10:17 am Jun 30, 202410:17 am

What's the story Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the shortest format following India's seven-run victory against South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final. Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Final for his 59-ball 76 as India defended 176 against SA. He helped India win their second T20 World Cup title. Run Machine Kohli bowed out with 4,188 runs in T20I cricket.

Master of run-chases

Over the years, Kohli has mastered the art of batting in run-chases. He is second to none when it comes to acing chases in white-ball cricket. Kohli slammed 1,651 runs as India won 42 T20Is while chasing. Only Pakistan's Babar Azam has over 1,400 runs (1,403) in this regard. Notably, Kohli averages an incredible 78.61 in successful T20I run-chases.

250+ runs in multiple T20 World Cup editions

Kohli, the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups, owns the most runs by a batter in an edition. He smashed 319 runs from six games at an astronomical average of 106.33 in 2014. Notably, India finished as the runners-up after losing the final to Sri Lanka. Kohli remains the only player with 250+ runs in multiple T20 World Cup editions (2022 and 2016).

Two fifties in T20 World Cup finals

Kohli is one of only two batters with multiple fifties in T20 World Cup finals. With his 76(59) against South Africa, he joined West Indies' Marlon Samuels, who scored 78 against Sri Lanka in the 2012 final and 85* against England in the 2016 final. Notably, Kohli also slammed 77 versus Sri Lanka in the 2014 summit clash.

Five fifties in T20 WC knockouts

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup knockout matches. He has racked up 373 runs from six matches at an astronomical average of 93.25. Notably, Kohli has scored fifties in five of these games(three in semis and two in final) and returned unbeaten twice. Rohit Sharma (227), Jos Buttler (226), and Samuels (215) are the only other batters with 200-plus runs.

Kohli at number three

Although Kohli opened for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup, he played at number three for the majority of his career. Notably, Kohli remains the only player with over 3,000 runs at this position in the shortest format. The Indian batter slammed 3,076 runs from 83 T20Is where he batted at number three. He maintained an average of 53.96 in this regard.

Seven PoTS awards

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Final as India beat South Africa in Barbados. He received his 16th player-of-the-match trophy, now the most in T20Is. Besides, Kohli has been named the Player of the Series seven times, also the most for a player.