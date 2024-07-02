In brief Simplifying... In brief The highest partnerships against India in Women's Tests include a 178-run stand by England's Caroline Atkins and Charlotte Edwards in 2006, and a similar score by Australian openers Belinda Haggett and Belinda Clark in 1991.

Wolvaardt and Luus are SA's latest centurions versus India(Source: X/@ProteasWomenCSA)

Women's Tests: Decoding the highest partnerships versus India

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:32 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story India recorded a 10-wicket triumph over South Africa in the one-off Women's in Chennai. The hosts posted 603/6d while batting first before bundling SA out for 266 and 373 (follow on). India later accomplished the 37-run target. Meanwhile, Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus recorded a 190-run stand in SA's first innings. Let's decode the highest partnerships versus India (Women's Tests).

#5

Caroline Atkins and Charlotte Edwards - 178 runs in 2006

England were en forced a follow on as they were folded for 99 while responding to India's first innings total of 307 in the 2006 Taunton Test. Caroline Atkins and Charlotte Edwards rescued the hosts with a 178-run stand for the third wicket in the second innings. While Atkins made 67(331), Edwards hammered a ton (105 off 223). However, England eventually lost the game.

#4

Belinda Haggett and Belinda Clark - 178 runs in 1991

Australian openers Belinda Haggett and Belinda Clark added 178 runs in the first innings of the 1991 North Sydney Test against India. Clark was the aggressor in the partnership as she made a brilliant 104. Haggett was happy to play the second fiddle as she scored 73. Their efforts meant the hosts declared at 301/4. The game resulted in a draw.

#3

Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus - 190 runs in 2024

SA were asked to follow on in the aforementioned Chennai Test. Wolvaardt, who made 20 in SA's first innings, batted with a cautious approach in the third innings. After losing Anneke Bosch early, she added 190 runs with fellow centurion Luus (109). The duo added 190 runs as SA posted 373 to avoid an innings defeat. As mentioned, India recorded a 10-wicket win.

#2

Caroline Atkins and Arran Brindle - 200 runs in 2002

England openers Atkins and Arran Brindle tormented Indian bowlers with a 200-run partnership in the first innings of the 2002 Lucknow Test. Interestingly, neither of the two batters could touch the three-figure mark as Atkins made 90 while Brindle managed 85. Their efforts meant the Brits posted 314/10. The game, which was affected by rain, was drawn.

#1

Janette Brittin and Carole Hodges - 207 runs in 1986

England declared at 332/7 in the 1986 Worcester Test against India. After losing Lesley Cooke cheaply, Janette Brittin joined forces with Carole Hodges as the duo added 207 runs for the second wicket. Both batters slammed tons as Brittin made 125 while Hodges scored 121. This game also ended in a draw.