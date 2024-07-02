In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent Women's Test match, South African cricketers Wolvaardt and Luus set a record with their highest-ever partnership, scoring 190 runs together.

Wolvaardt's cautious approach led to a 122-run inning, while Luus contributed a brilliant 109.

In a throwback, former SA skipper Mignon du Preez's 102-run inning in the 2014 Mysore Test was also highlighted.

Wolvaardt and Luus are SA's latest centurions versus India (Source: X/@ProteasWomenCSA)

Women's Tests: Decoding South Africa's centurions versus India

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:44 pm Jul 02, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Records galore in India's 10-wicket triumph over South Africa in the one-off Women's in Chennai. India posted 603/6d while batting first before bundling SA out for 266. India enforced follow-on as SA made 373 in their second outing. India later accomplished the 37-run target. Meanwhile, Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus scored centuries for SA. Let's decode SA's centurions versus India (Women's Tests).

#1

Laura Wolvaardt - 122 in Chennai, 2024

Wolvaardt's ton came in SA's second innings as she made 122 off 314 balls (16 fours). The SA skipper, who made 20 in SA's first innings, batted with a cautious approach this time around. After losing Anneke Bosch early, Wolvaardt added 190 runs with Luus for the second wicket. This is now the highest-ever partnership for SA in Women's Tests.

#2

Sune Luus - 109 in Chennai, 2024

As mentioned, Wolvaardt was very well complimented by Luus in the aforementioned game. She arrived at number three and tackled the Indian bowlers with precision. Notably, she made a fighting 65 in SA's first innings as well. Luus backed up that knock with a brilliant 109 off 203 balls. She hit 18 fours. Her efforts helped SA post 373 and avoid an innings defeat.

#3

Mignon du Preez - 102 in Mysore, 2014

Former SA skipper Mignon du Preez displayed nerves of steel in the 2014 Mysore Test. Responding to India's first innings total of 400/6d, du Preez arrived at 83/3. She added 102 runs with Trisha Chetty to get SA past 200. However, the captain didn't receive much support thereafter as SA were folded for 234. She made a 253-ball 102 (15 fours).