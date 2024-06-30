Arshdeep Singh claimed 17 scalps in T20 WC 2024 (Source: X/@BCCI)

T20 WC 2024: Arshdeep Singh finishes as joint-highest wicket-taker

What's the story Team India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. It was an absolute thriller as the Men in Blue defended 176 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who claimed 2/20 in four overs in the summit clash, finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker. Here we decode his stats in the tourney.

Most wickets in a T20 WC edition

Arshdeep finished with 17 wickets from 8 matches at 12.64. His economy rate reads 7.16. Notably, the left-arm pacer claimed one four-fer (4/9). He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (17 wickets at 9.41). No bowler has taken more wickets in a T20 WC edition. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga registered 16 scalps in the 2021 event.

Second-most T20 WC wickets for India

Arshdeep is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups. The left-arm pacer now owns 27 wickets in just 14 games at 13.74. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.42. Arshdeep is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin (32) in terms of wickets among Indian bowlers. Overall in T20Is, the pacer has raced to 79 scalps from 52 games at an economy of 8.39 (4W: 2).

How did the final game pan out?

Batting first, Virat Kohli's 76 helped India score 176/7. Axar Patel chipped in with a brilliant 47 as Shivam Dube contributed with 27 runs. In response, Heinrich Klaasen smashed a heroic 52 but India fought back and sealed the deal. While Hardik Pandya (3/20) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets apiece.