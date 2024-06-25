In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals are set with South Africa facing Afghanistan, and India squaring off against England.

Both England and India are vying for their third and second titles respectively, while South Africa and Afghanistan are seeking their first.

Key players to watch include Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali for England, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah for India, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Afghanistan, and Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje for South Africa. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India have been unbeaten in the tourney so far (Source: X/@BCCI)

2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals: All you need to know

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:26 pm Jun 25, 202401:26 pm

What's the story We are done and dusted with the Super 8 stage of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup and it's time for the knock-out matches. While Afghanistan and South Africa will meet in the first semi-final on Thursday, defending champions England and India will lock horns later in the day. Here is all you need to know about the semi-final matches.

Dates

Dates, venues, and fixtures

South Africa and Afghanistan will meet at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on June 27 (6:00am IST). The India versus England contest will be by hosted by the Providence Stadium in Guyana (8:00pm IST). The winner of the semi-final games will meet in the summit clash on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados (8:00pm IST).

India-England

India, England aim to enhance their trophy cabinet

Two-time champions England have reached their fifth T20 WC semi-final (2010, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024). Only Pakistan have reached this stage more times (6). The Brits can become the first team to clinch three T20 WC titles and also retain the silverware. Meanwhile, inaugural-edition winners India have also reached their fifth semi-final (2007, 2014, 2016, 2022, and 2024). They eye their second title.

SA-Afghanistan

SA's semi-final appearances

While SA have reached their third semi-final (2009, 2014, and 2024), Afghanistan have reached this stage for the first time in a major ICC event. Notably, neither SA nor Afghanistan have played an ICC World Cup final so far (ODIs or T20Is). Hence, one of these two sides is to script history.

Campaigns

Decoding the run of all teams

SA won all their four games in the league stage and three in the Super 8s. Besides them, India are also unbeaten. They recorded three wins apiece in the Super 8s and league stage. Their league game against Canada got abandoned. England and Afghanistan lost one game apiece in the league stage and Super 8s. England's tally includes a washed-out league game against Scotland.

Stats

Key performers for England and India

Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali have taken nine wickets apiece in the 2024 T20 WC. Jos Buttler (191) and Philip Salt (183) are England's leading run-getters. Both batters have been striking at 159-plus. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have scalped 15 and 11 wickets, respectively. The latter has a stunning economy of 4.08. Rohit Sharma slammed a 41-ball 92 in his preceding outing.

Stats

Key performers for South Africa and Afghanistan

With 16 scalps, Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing event (ER: 6.38). His teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-getter of the competition. He has aggregated 281 runs (SR: 126). Quinton de Kock is SA's leading run-getter in this event (199 runs at a strike rate of 148.50). Anrich Nortje owns 11 wickets this year (ER: 6.00).