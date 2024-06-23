In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Gulbadin Naib and Naveen-ul-Haq led Afghanistan to victory over Australia with their impressive bowling.

Naib achieved his career-best figures, while Naveen also delivered a strong performance.

Despite Glenn Maxwell's 59 runs, Australia fell short of the target, with Afghanistan's openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran contributing significantly to the score.

Naib claimed his maiden T20I four-fer (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

T20 WC: Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq dismantle Australia with match-winning spells

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:32 am Jun 23, 202410:32 am

What's the story Afghanistan stunned Australia in the Super 8 Match 48 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. They defended 148 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown to stay alive in the semi-final race. While Gulbadin Naib claimed his maiden T20I four-fer, Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets as the Aussies were folded for 127 in 19.2 overs. Here we look at their stats.

Spells

Sensational spells from the duo

Naveen dismissed Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh cheaply with the new ball. He sent back Ashton Agar in the 18th over as Australia lost their ninth wicket. Naib made the ball talk in the middle overs. He sent back dashers Marcus Stoinis and Tim David in successive overs before getting the better of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell (59). Pat Cummins was his final victim.

Figures

Career-best figures for Naib

Naib recorded career-best figures worth 4/20 in four overs. He has now raced to 32 wickets across 71 T20Is as their economy reads 8.05. 11 of his wickets have come in the T20 WC (6 in the ongoing edition). He went wicket-less in his only previous T20I outing against the Aussies. The medium pacer has overall completed 76 T20 wickets (ER: 8.19).

Spell

Another fine spell from Naveen

Naveen claimed 3/20 in four overs. He has completed 55 wickets across 43 T20Is at an economy of 7.96. He has completed nine wickets in the ongoing edition (ER: 7.96). Naveen overall owns 17 wickets in the mega tournament as he recorded his best figures. He now has six wickets in two T20Is against the Aussies. Overall, Naveen boasts 227 T20 wickets (ER: 8.24).

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Though both Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51) hammered fifties, they couldn't accelerate even after getting settled. The Aussie bowlers pulled things back toward the end as Afghanistan finished at 148/6. Australia fell well short of the target thanks to Naveen and Naib. Maxwell (59) was the only Aussie batter to touch the 13-run mark.