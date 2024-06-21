In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup has seen some stellar bowling performances by Indian players.

Harbhajan Singh's four-wicket haul against England in 2012, S Sreesanth's spell against Australia in 2007, Arshdeep Singh's performance against USA, and Jasprit Bumrah's recent heroics against Afghanistan in 2024, all stand out.

Jasprit Bumrah tops this list (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Most economical four-over spells by Indians

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:59 pm Jun 21, 202402:59 pm

What's the story A thunderous spell from Jasprit Bumrah helped India beat Afghanistan in their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in Bridgetown. Bumrah took three wickets for just seven runs in four overs, including a maiden. No other Indian has conceded fewer runs, having bowled four overs in a T20 WC match. Here are the Indians with the most-economical T20 WC spells (4 overs).

#4

Harbhajan Singh - 4/12 versus England, 2012

India claimed a massive victory against England in the 2012 T20 World Cup in Colombo. They slammed 170/4 before restricting the Englishmen to 80. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, in his comeback match, dismantled England with a four-wicket haul. He conceded just 12 runs and bowled two maiden overs. The Turbanator proved his mettle as England perished in 14.4 overs.

#3

S Sreesanth - 2/12 versus Australia, 2007

S Sreesanth bowled a jaw-dropping spell against Australia in the 2007 T20 WC semi-final game against Australia in Durban. He was sensational in the powerplay as Adam Gilchrist (22) fell to him in the sixth over. Gilchrist's opening partner Matthew Hayden, who scored 62, also gave his wicket to Sreesanth as the pacer finished with 2/12. India (188/5) eventually won by 15 runs.

#2

Arshdeep Singh - 4/9 vs USA, 2024

Arshdeep Singh was sensational versus USA in the ongoing edition, clocking 4/9. Notably, he took two wickets in the first over of USA's innings. The pacer was successful off the first ball he bowled to Shayan Jahangir. Andries Gous departed next. Nitish Kumar and Harmeet Singh fell to him later as India restricted USA to 110/8. Rohit Sharma's men later won by seven wickets.

#1

Jasprit Bumrah - 3/7 versus Afghanistan, 2024

Bumrah tops this list thanks to his recent heroics against Afghanistan. The pacer sent back Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the second over to draw the first blood for India. Bumrah got rid of Hazratullah Zazai in the fifth over as he came back to dismiss Najibullah Zadran in the 16th. Bumrah finished with 3/7 in four overs (1 maiden) as India successfully defended 181.