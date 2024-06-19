In brief Simplifying... In brief Smriti Mandhana, a star of Indian Women's cricket, has scored her 7th WODI century, matching the record of legendary Mithali Raj.

With this feat, she has become the fourth-highest scorer against South Africa Women in WODIs, boasting a total of 3,495 runs.

Her latest century was a thrilling display of 18 fours and two sixes, showcasing her exceptional talent.

Mandhana's knock was laced with 18 fours and two sixes (Photo credit: X.@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana smashes second successive WODI century, attains these feats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:43 pm Jun 19, 202407:43 pm

What's the story Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana smashed her second successive WODI century against South Africa Women in Bengaluru on Wednesday. After slamming 117 in the opening WODI, Mandhana hit a powerful 120-ball 136. She started slowly before picking up pace. She shared a 62-run stand alongside Hemalatha and a record-breaking 171-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. India managed 325/3 in 50 overs.

Knock

Mandhana floors SA Women with a fantastic hundred

India Women were extremely slow in the powerplay overs where they used up as many as 49 dot balls. Mandhana was kept quiet before she found her rhythm and got going. Both Mandhana and Harmanpreet (103*) got reprieves and made use of the same. Mandhana brought up her hundred off 103 balls before finishing with a flourish. She was dismissed by Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Runs

7th WODI century for Mandhana

Mandhana's knock was laced with 18 fours and two sixes. She struck at 113.33. Mandhana has raced to 3,495 runs in WODIs from 84 matches at 44.80. In addition to seven tons, she owns 26 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 15 WODIs versus SA Women, Mandhana owns 729 runs at 52.07. She smashed her third century (50s: 3).

Information

Joint-highest WODI centuries for INDW

Mandhana's 7th WODI century sees her equal the legendary Mithali Raj in terms of most centuries for India. Mithali clobbered seven WODI tons in her career. She scored 7,805 runs at 50-plus.

Information

Fourth-highest scorer versus SA Women

Mandhana is now the 4th-highest scorer versus SA Women in WODIs. She went past England's Sarah Taylor (700) and West Indies' Deandra Dottin (702). CM Edwards (1,318), Mithali (882) and Chamari Athapaththu (875) are the only ones ahead.

Partnership

Highest partnership against SA Women

Mandhana and Harmanpreet's 171-run stand is now India's best tally for any wicket against SA Women. The duo's stand is also the third-highest for the third wicket. Mandhana and Harmanpreet are only the second pair to score hundreds twice in the same women's ODI innings. Notably, the two hit hundreds against West Indies in the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup.

Records

Mandhana makes these records

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana became the first Indian and 10th overall to record hundreds in successive innings in women's ODIs. Mandhana's score of 136 against South Africa is the highest for India in a women's ODI at home. Mandhana broke her own record of 117 achieved in the first encounter.