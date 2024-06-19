In brief Simplifying... In brief In the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Afghanistan, key player confrontations are expected.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan's top wicket-taker, will face Rohit Sharma, while Virat Kohli will renew his on-field rivalry with Naveen-ul-Haq.

Suryakumar Yadav will challenge Rashid Khan's consistent bowling, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will test his batting against Jasprit Bumrah's pace.

T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Afghanistan: Key player battles

By Parth Dhall 07:23 pm Jun 19, 202407:23 pm

What's the story India and Afghanistan are to clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 encounter on June 20 in Bridgetown. The Men in Blue entered the Super 8 after topping Group A. They remain unbeaten after winning three games (NR: 1). Meanwhile, Afghanistan lost their only match to co-hosts West Indies. The upcoming match offers quite a few intriguing player battles.

Rohit Sharma vs Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan's left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi remains the only player with over 10 wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far. He will be against Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who tends to struggle against left-arm pacers. Although Rohit seems to have overcome this shortcoming, Farooqi has dismissed him once in three T20 innings. Rohit has managed just four runs off 12 balls against him.

Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq

The mini-rivalry between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq has been grabbing eyeballs since their controversial tussle from the 2023 Indian Premier League season. Although the quarrel was later dead and burried, the on-field battle is one to watch out for. The right-arm pacer has dismissed Kohli once in three T20 innings, while the latter has struck a healthy 169.23 in this battle.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan's knack for consistently producing breakthroughs has extended to the ongoing T20 World Cup. He averages an incredible 16.50 with the ball after four matches. It will be interesting to see how he tackles Suryakumar Yadav, who could make a difference for India. Notably, Rashid is yet to dismiss SKY in T20 cricket. The latter strikes at 148.27 in this battle.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan have always earned praise for their bowling in white-ball cricket. However, their batting line-up has also beefed up in recent times. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been bolstering their top order with solid knocks. It remains to be seen how he will tackle the guile of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Gurbaz has scored just four runs of three balls against Bumrah in T20s.