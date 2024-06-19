India are unbeaten in the 2024 T20 World Cup (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup 2024: Will Afghanistan end India's unbeaten run?

By Parth Dhall 06:26 pm Jun 19, 202406:26 pm

What's the story India will take on Afghanistan in their first ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 encounter on June 20 in Bridgetown. The Men in Blue entered the Super 8 after topping Group A. They remain unbeaten after winning three games (NR: 1). On the other hand, Afghanistan made a statement after beating New Zealand in Group C. Can they end India's unbeaten run?

Details

Venue, pitch report, and conditions

The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown will host the upcoming India-Afghanistan match. Notably, the venue last hosted a match on June 8 when Australia claimed a 36-run win after scoring 201/7. The pitches on this venue are conducive to spin-bowling as the bounce remains low. Besides, rain could play spoilsport as there is a 50% chance of precipitation during the match.

Information

Streaming details and start time

One can watch the upcoming match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. While the match begins at 8:00pm IST, the toss will be 30 minutes prior to the start.

Record

India unbeaten against Afghanistan

The two teams have met in eight T20Is so far, with India winning seven. One match was washed out. Notably, the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan held in January this year was decided through two Super Overs. The hosts prevailed eventually. India have beaten Afghanistan thrice in the T20 World Cup and once in the T20 Asia Cup.

Journey

Journey of India and Afghanistan so far

As mentioned, India are one of only four unbeaten sides in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the others being South Africa, West Indies, and Australia. India progressed to Super 8s after beating Ireland, Pakistan, and USA. Besides, Afghanistan proved their mettle after winning three conecutive matches, including the one against New Zealand. The Afghans lost their final Group C match to West Indies.

Probable XIs

A look at Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Poll

