04:21 pm Jun 19, 2024

What's the story Kane Williamson has declined New Zealand cricket team's central contract for the 2024-25 season. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has also stepped down as New Zealand's white-captain to prolong his career. Williamson, who relinquished Test captaincy in December 2022, led them to the 2021 ICC World Test Championship title. The Kiwis attained several other feats under Williamson's leadership. Here are his captaincy numbers.

Stats

Williamson's stats as NZ skipper

Williamson led New Zealand in 40 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 75 T20Is. He powered the Kiwis to 22 Test wins, the second-most by a New Zealand captain after Stephen Fleming (28). Williamson's win percentage of 55.00 is also the highest for a NZ skipper. While Williamson led NZ to 56 ODI wins, he owns the most T20I match-wins by a NZ skipper (39).

Achievements

NZ won 2021 WTC final under Williamson

Under Williamson, New Zealand went on to win the 2021 World Test Championship final. The Kiwis lifted the mace after defeating India in a high-voltage final. Besides, NZ finished as the runners-up of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. They lost the Super Over in the final to England. NZ were also the 2021 T20 World Cup finalisits (lost to Australia).

Batting

Over 9,500 international runs as captain

Williamson led New Zealand in a total of 206 international games. He slammed 9,541 runs at 47.46 while leading the Kiwis across formats. The right-handed batter has the seventh-most runs as captain in international cricket. Williamson tallied 18 centuries and 58 fifties while being at the helm. He recorded the least ducks (7) among captains with 9,000+ international runs.

Information

Joint-most double-tons as NZ skipper

Williamson has the joint-most double-centuries (3) by a New Zealand captain in Test cricket with Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming. His double-tons came against Bangladesh (200* in 2019), West Indies (251 in in 2020), and Pakistan (238 in 2021).

T20 WC

Second-most wins as captain in T20 World Cups

Under Williamson, NZ had an early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup currently underway in the Caribbean and USA. This marked the first instance of NZ facing a group-stage exit in ODI and T20 World Cups. With this, Williamson finished as the captain with second-most wins in T20 World Cups (14 in 21 matches). He is only behind India's MS Dhoni (20 wins).