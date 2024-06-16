In brief Simplifying... In brief Australia and India hold the record for the most consecutive wins in the T20 World Cup, with seven victories each.

Australia's streak is ongoing, while India's was between 2012-2014.

England and Australia (2010) and Sri Lanka (2009) follow closely with six consecutive wins.

Despite these impressive runs, not all led to championship victories, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the tournament. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Australia beat Scotland to claim their seventh successive T20 World Cup win

T20 World Cup: Teams with most consecutive match-wins

By Parth Dhall 04:40 pm Jun 16, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Australia secured a five-wicket win over Scotland in St Lucia to continue their unbeaten run at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Scots posted 180/6, riding on a 60-run knock from Brandon McMullen. Fifties from Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis later got Australia home. Australia are now unbeaten in seven T20 World Cup matches. Here are the sides with most such wins.

#1

Australia: 7* (2022-2024)

As mentioned, Australia claimed their seventh successive win in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Yellow won their last three encounters in the 2022 edition but missed the semis berth, with Net Run Rate coming into effect. Australia have made it to Super 8s of the ongoing edition. They have beaten Oman, England, Namibia, and Scotland.

#2

India: 7 (2012-2014)

India beat Pakistan and South Africa in their last two Super 8 matches at the 2012 T20 World Cup. However, they failed to reach the semi-finals. India had an incredible run in the 2014 edition. They won five straight matches by big margins to qualify for the final. However, Sri Lanka tamed India in the summit clash to lift the trophy.

#3

England: 6 (2010-2012)

England won six back-to-back T20 World Cup matches between 2010 and 2012. The Englishmen lost their opening match in the 2010 edition before winning five successive games, including the semi-finals and finals. England then beat Afghanistan in their 2012 T20 World Cup opener. They then suffered a crushing 90-run defeat to India.

#4

Australia: 6 (2010); Sri Lanka: 6 (2009)

Australia finished as the runners-up of the 2010 T20 World Cup after losing the final to England. However, the Aussies were dominant throughout the tournament. They won six consecutive matches, including the semi-final. Sri Lanka had an identical winning spree in the 2009 T20 World Cup. They won six straight matches before losing the final to Pakistan.