Shakib Al Hasan shines versus Netherlands, completes 2,500 T20I runs

Jun 13, 2024

What's the story Veteran Bangladesh cricket team all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan smashed a valiant half-century (64*) versus the Netherlands in Match 27 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Shakib came to the crease with Bangladesh at 23/2. He shared a 48-run stand alongside Tanzid Hasan. Notably, Shakib completed 2,500 T20I runs with his 49th run in the contest.

13th fifty and 250 fours for Shakib

Playing his 125th T20I match, Shakib hit 64* from 46 balls. He hit nine fours (SR: 139.13). Shakib now owns 2,515 runs at 23.72. His strike rate reads 121.79. The southpaw smashed his 13th T20I fifty. He is the first Bangladesh player to register 2,500-plus T20I runs. During the course of his knock, Shakib also surpassed 250 fours (255).

A knock of substance from Shakib's blade

Shakib was in need of runs after a string of low scores. The Tigers lost early wickets and Shakib had to dig in and put a price on his wicket. After facing a few dots, Shakib broke free and hit four fours in the 6th over. After Tanzid's dismissal, Mahmudullah joined Shakib and the two added 41 runs. He ensured Bangladesh got to 159.

Shakib didn't hit a fifty in 19 successive innings

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shakib's last fifty in T20Is came against Pakistan in October 2022. Since then, the left-handed batter failed to hit a fifty in 19 successive innings before this knock versus the Netherlands. In these 19 innings, Shakib was unbeaten on five occasions. He managed three 30-plus scores. 10 of his scores were below 10 during this phase.

800-plus T20 WC runs and 32nd T20 fifty

In 39 T20 World Cup matches, Shakib has raced to 817 runs at 24.75. His strike rate is 121.94. He slammed his fourth fifty in the global ICC tournament. He has raced to 71 fours. Shakib became the 8th batter to surpass 800 runs in the tournament's history. Overall in T20 cricket, Shakib has smashed 7,342 runs at 21.46 (50s: 32).