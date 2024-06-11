Next Article

T20 World Cup: Presenting bowlers with best economy rates

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:58 am Jun 11, 202411:58 am

What's the story Anrich Nortje's dream run in the ICC T20 World Cup continues as he delivered a stellar spell in Match 21 of the ongoing 2024 edition against Bangladesh. The speedster returned with 2/17 in four overs as South Africa defended a paltry 113/6 in New York. Meanwhile, here we look at the bowlers with the best economy rate in T20 WC history (Minimum: 15 wickets).

#4

Daniel Vettori - 5.83

Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori is among the most successful left-arm spinners in the history of the game. He also made a significant mark in T20 WCs. Across 17 games in the competition, Vettori claimed 20 wickets at 19.60. His economy rate was a stellar 5.83 as his best figures read 4/20. Vettori featured in four T20 WC editions.

#3

Samuel Badree -5.52

Former West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree also left a significant mark at the mega competition. Badree would restrict the flow of runs in the powerplay overs besides scalping key wickets. He overall claimed 24 wickets across 15 matches in the tournament as his best figures read 4/15. His economy of 5.52 is the best for a leg-spinner in the tournament's history (Minimum: 15 wickets).

#2

Sunil Narine - 5.17

Badree's former WI teammate Sunil Narine, who is now retired from international cricket, has also made a significant mark in T20Is. He featured in two T20 WC editions and returned with 15 wickets across 12 matches. His economy was a sensational 5.17. Narine claimed 3/9 in WI's over Sri Lanka in the final of the 2012 edition.

#1

Anrich Nortje - 4.93

Nortje is the only bowler with an economy of less than five in this regard. With his latest spell against Bangladesh, Nortje has now raced to 28 wickets from 13 games. His economy rate of 4.93 is now the best among bowlers with at least six wickets at the event. The pacer's bowling average of 8.6 is also the best in this regard.