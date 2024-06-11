Next Article

Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: Match preview and stats

What's the story Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will see Australia take on Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Having clinched their first two games, the Aussies can officially secure a berth in the Super 8 stage with a win in this fixture. Meanwhile, Namibia own a win and a defeat apiece. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report and other details

As mentioned, Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will host this Group B clash on June 12. Batters are expected to have a hard time as teams batting first as the average first innings score at this venue reads 124 (T20Is). One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (6:00am IST).

Maiden international meeting between Australia, Namibia

Notably, these two sides have never met in T20I cricket before. Meanwhile, Australia would be confident, having compiled 201/7 against England in their preceding outing. No other team owns a 200-plus score in the tournament so far. Their bowling unit has also been solid. Meanwhile, Namibia are coming off a five-wicket defeat against Scotland. Their bowlers let them down in that fixture.

Here are the probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. Namibia (Probable XI): Nikolaas Davin, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.

A look at the key performers

David Warner has compiled 97 runs in the tournament at a fine strike rate of 141.79. The likes of Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa have claimed four wickets apiece so far. For Namibia, Ruben Trumpelmann claimed 4/21 in the team's opener against Oman. Gerhard Erasmus and Malan Kruger have compiled 210 and 208 runs, respectively, in T20Is this year.