England pacer Chris Jordan completes 100 T20I wickets: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:26 am Jun 09, 202401:26 am

What's the story England cricket team pacer Chris Jordan claimed 2/44 versus Australia in Match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Jordan proved to be expensive as Australia managed 201/7 in 20 overs. However, the right-arm pacer clocked a massive record. He has completed 100 T20I wickets, becoming the second Englishman to attain this milestone. Here are the details.

Jordan joins Rashid

Playing his 92nd T20I, Jordan owns 100 wickets at an average of 27.81. His economy rate is 8.75. Adil Rashid is the only other England bowler with 100-plus scalps. He owns 111 wickets at 25.37. Notably, Jordan is the only bowler with three four-wicket hauls in T20Is for England.

Second-highest wicket-taker for England in T20 WCs

Jordan has become the second-highest wicket-taker for England in T20 World Cup history. He owns 23 scalps from 20 T20 WC matches at 23.13. He surpassed Graeme Swann (22 wickets). Stuart Broad owns the most T20 WC wickets (30).

372 T20 wickets for Jordan

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jordan has raced to 372 T20 wickets from 359 matches at 27.59. His economy rate is 8.59. He has claimed six four-wicket hauls to date.