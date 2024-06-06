Next Article

India have lost just one T20 World Cup match to Pakistan

T20 World Cup: A look at historic India-Pakistan encounters

By Parth Dhall 04:09 pm Jun 06, 2024

What's the story Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The two teams, which don't engage in bilateral series, have clashed in some enthralling T20 World Cup matches. Interestingly, the final of the inaugural edition was held between India and Pakistan. Here are the memorable India-Pakistan T20 WC encounters.

#1

First-ever tied match in T20 World Cup, 2007

India's first-ever T20 World Cup match in 2007, against Pakistan, witnessed history. India crawled to 141/9 after being reduced to 82/5 in 20 overs. The Men in Blue restricted Pakistan to the same score. The match was eventually decided through a historic bowl-out, which was deemded equivalent to football's penalty shootouts. India defeated Pakistan 3-0 as the Pakistan bowlers failed to hit the stumps.

#2

India edge out Pakistan in final, 2007

India and Pakistan met for the second time in the inaugural edition, in the all-important final. The MS Dhoni-led India compiled 157/5 in 20 overs, with Gautam Gambhir smashing 75. Rohit Sharma's 16-ball 30* toward the end gave India impetus. Pakistan were down to 76/5 before making a comeback. However, Dhoni's decision to give Joginder Sharma the final over handed India the coveted title.

#3

Pakistan hammer India by 10 wickets in Dubai, 2021

In an anti-climax, Pakistan humbled India in the 2021 T20 World Cup blockbuster match in Dubai. Shaheen Afridi's opening spell decimated the top order before Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rescued India. They somehow reached a respectable total of 151/7. In response, Babar Azam (68*) and Mohammad Rizwan (78*) handed Pakistan a 10-wicket victory, their first against India in the tournament.

#4

Kohli powers India's uncanny run-chase at MCG, 2022

The India-Pakistan clash in the 2022 T20 World Cup was one for the ages. India were reduced to 31/4 while chasing 160 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli and Hardik Pandya joined forces thereafter, adding 113 runs. While Hardik departed, Kohli powered India to one of their greatest victories in T20I cricket. He slammed a 53-ball 82* (6 fours and 4 sixes).