ICC T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Key player battles

By Rajdeep Saha 04:47 pm Jun 06, 202404:47 pm

What's the story India and Pakistan gear up for a high-octane Group A clash in Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. India have already started the tournament with a win over Ireland. Babar Azam-led Pakistan open their campaign against co-hosts United States. Ahead of the India-Pakistan duel, here are the player battles.

Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma

Shaheen Afridi would be raring to have a crack at Rohit Sharma in the powerplay. As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm pacer has bowled six deliveries to Rohit in T20Is across two innings. Rohit has scored four runs, being dismissed once. Rohit averages 4 and owns a strike rate of 66.66. Shaheen has claimed 91 T20I scalps at 20.36. Rohit owns 4,026 runs at 32.20.

Mohammad Amir vs Virat Kohli

Mohammad Amir has tested Virat Kohli in the past but hasn't managed to dismiss him. Across two innings, left-arm pacer Amir has bowled 19 deliveries to Kohli with 12 of them being dot balls. Kohli has scored 16 runs at a strike rate worth 84.21. Amir owns 15 wickets in the powerplay at 29.20. Kohli has smashed 943 runs in PP overs (20 dismissals).

Haris Rauf vs Rishabh Pant

Haris Rauf is Pakistan's best bowler and he is a vital asset. Rauf would be keen to stop Rishabh Pant from scoring useful runs at number three. A versatile fast bowler, Rauf, has bowled four deliveries to Pant, who owns three runs from one innings. Rauf has dismissed left-handed batters 36 times across 59 T20I innings at 16.55.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Babar Azam

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was sensational against Ireland. He picked up the MoM award. After a solid IPL 2024 season, Bumrah would be aiming to stop Babar Azam, who is a consistent scorer. Bumrah has bowled 10 deliveries to Babar, conceding 13 runs without dismissing the latter. The seasoned Indian pacer owns 76 T20I wickets. Babar has smashed 4,023 runs at 41.05.