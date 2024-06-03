Next Article

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:02 pm Jun 03, 202404:02 pm

What's the story The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2024 went underway on June 1 with West Indies and USA being the hosts. The tournament features 20 teams which have been divided into four groups. England will start as the defending champions. Meanwhile, the high-profile ICC tournament that started in 2007 has seen some thrilling final encounters. Here we present the lowest scores in T20 WC finals.

#4

Pakistan - 137/8 versus England, 2022

England bowlers were on a roll in the 2022 T20 WC final against Pakistan in Melbourne. While Sam Curran (3/12) was the pick of the bowlers, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan claimed two wickets apiece. Skipper Babar Azam (32) and Shan Masood (38) were the ones to cross the 30-run mark as Pakistan were restricted to 137/8. England later won by five wickets.

#3

West Indies - 137/6 versus Sri Lanka, 2012

Marlon Samuels was the lone warrior for WI in the 2012 final against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He hammered a 56-ball 78, guiding the tourists to a respectable total of 137/6. Notably, WI were down to 87/5 at one stage as Ajantha Mendis claimed four wickets. SL were later bundled out for a mere 101 as WI won their maiden T20 World Cup title.

#2

India - 130/4 versus Sri Lanka, 2014

Virat Kohli fought a lone battle for India in the 2014 T20 WC final against Sri Lanka in Mirpur. He scored a valiant 58-ball 77. Rohit Sharma (29) was the only other Indian to score over 12. The Lankan bowlers choked India in the death overs, restricting them to 130/4. They easily chased down the total to win their maiden T20 World Cup title.

#1

Sri Lanka - 101/10 versus West Indies, 2012

Chasing 138 for victory in the 2012 final versus WI, the Lankans looked nowhere near the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 3/9 in 3.4 overs. Skipper Darren Sammy also took two wickets. Mahela Jayawardene (33) was the only SL batter to score over 30 as SL were folded for 101.