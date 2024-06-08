Next Article

The right-arm fast bowler took 2/19 from his four overs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Anrich Nortje clocks this unique T20 World Cup bowling record

By Rajdeep Saha 11:26 pm Jun 08, 202411:26 pm

What's the story South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje continued to show his prowess in the ICC T20 World Cup. The right-arm fast bowler took 2/19 from his four overs against the Netherlands in Match 16 of the 2024 T20 World Cup at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Saturday. A collective bowling effort from the Proteas saw Netherlands manage 103/9 in 20 overs. Here's more.

Record

A unique record for the Proteas fast bowler

As per Cricbuzz, Nortje has claimed wickets in 12 consecutive innings in T20 World Cups. This is now the second-best tally for a bowler. after former England spinner Graeme Swann, who took at least one wicket in 15 successive innings between 2009 and 2012. Spinners Ish Sodhi and Adam Zampa have done so in 11 successive innings.

Numbers

Second-highest wicket-taker for SA in T20 World Cup history

Playing his 12th T20 World Cup match, SA's Nortje now owns 26 wickets at an average of 8.61. His economy rate is 4.99. He has become the second-highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in T20 World Cups. Nortje surpassed former pacer Morne Morkel (24). He is only behind Dale Steyn, who took 30 wickets at 19.30. Nortje owns the most four-wicket hauls for SA (3).

Stats

Nortje's T20I and T20 stats

Playing his 35th T20I, Nortje has raced to 44 scalps at 19.11. His economy rate is 7.31. As per ESPNcricinfo, 26 of his wickets have come in 12 matches held across neutral venues at 8.61. In 120 T20 matches, Nortje owns 157 wickets at at 21.63. His economy rate is 7.74.