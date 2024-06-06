Next Article

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's stellar knocks against Pakistan

By Parth Dhall 05:44 pm Jun 06, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Virat Kohli opened for India in their opening 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter against Ireland in New York. Kohli, the highest run-scorer in the ICC tournament, was dismissed for 1 in a modest run-chase. He would now be raring to go against Pakistan, India's next opponent. Over the years, Kohli has played some exhilarating knocks against the arch-rivals. Here are some of them.

#1

82*(53) at MCG, 2022

Kohli's unbeaten 82 off 53 balls against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup is among the best knocks of his international career. India were reduced to 31/4 while chasing 160 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli and Hardik Pandya joined forces thereafter, adding 113 runs. While Hardik departed, Kohli powered India to one of their greatest victories in T20I cricket.

#2

55*(37) at Eden Gardens, 2016

In the 2016 encounter at Eden Gardens, India were down to 23/3 while chasing 119 against Pakistan. Mohammad Amir's opening spell kept Pakistan alive in the low-scoring contest. However, Kohli brilliantly negotiated his pace and swing. The veteran batter kept India afloat and later powered them to victory with a 37-ball 55*. India won the rain-curtailed fixture with 13 balls remaining.

#3

78*(61) in Colombo, 2012

Kohli starred in his first-ever match against Pakistan in T20 World Cups in 2012 in Colombo. The Men in Green were bowled out for 128, with Lakshmipathy Balaji taking three wickets. India lost Gautam Gambhir early, but Kohli and Virender Sehwag powered their run-chase. The former slammed a 61-ball 78* (8 fours and 2 sixes) as India won by eight wickets.

#4

57(49) in Dubai, 2021

In an anti-climax, Pakistan humbled India in the 2021 T20 World Cup blockbuster match in Dubai. Shaheen Afridi's opening spell decimated the top order before Kohli and Rishabh Pant rescued India. Kohli scored a 49-ball 57, taking India to 151/7. In response, Babar Azam (68*) and Mohammad Rizwan (78*) handed Pakistan a 10-wicket victory, their first against India in the tournament.