Baartman was all over the Dutch (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

T20 WC, SA's Ottneil Baartman claims 4/11 versus Netherlands: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:52 pm Jun 08, 202409:52 pm

What's the story South Africa pacer Ottneil Baartman claimed four wickets for just 11 runs versus the Netherlands in Match 16 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The Group D contest saw South Africa restrict the Dutch to 103/9 (20 overs). In addition to Baartman's four-fer, pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje claimed two wickets each.

Bowling

A solid performance with the ball

Marco Jansen and Rabada handed SA a solid start with the ball as Baartman came in and dismissed Max O'Dowd. A short ball saw the batter cut and it ended with a thick edge. He conceded three runs from his first two overs. Baartman claimed his three remaining scalps (20th over). The key wickets of set Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek were taken.

Numbers

T20 WC: 3rd-best bowling figures in an innings for SA

Playing just his third T20I, Baartman has been among the wickets in all three matches. He took his maiden four-fer. He owns eight scalps at an average of 5.75. His economy rate is a solid 3.83. As per ESPNcricinfo, Baartman now owns the third-best bowling figures for SA in an innings at the T20 World Cup after Nortje (4/7 and 4/10).

Information

10th SA bowler with this record

Baartman is the 10th bowler in ICC T20 World Cup history to claim four wickets or more in an innings. Nortje owns the most four-wicket hauls and over (3) with Morne Morkel following suit (2).