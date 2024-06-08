Next Article

Iga Swiatek thrashed Jasmine Paolini to maintain a 100% record in Slam finals (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

Iga Swiatek wins her fourth French Open title: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:59 pm Jun 08, 202407:59 pm

What's the story Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek has lifted the 2024 French Open title. The Polish superstar beat Jasmine Paolini in straight sets. She won the match 6-2, 6-1. Swiatek clinched her fourth title and a third in succession at Roland Garros. The 23-year-old has won 21 consecutive matches at Roland Garros. She was at her best once again and got the job done.

Numbers

19-match unbeaten run this season

Swiatek has been the World No. 1 since winning the WTA Finals last November. The Pole is coming off back-to-back victories at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome respectively. Swiatek has claimed 20 straight clay wins. She is also on a 19-match unbeaten run. As per WTA, she owns a 45-4 win-loss record in 2024.

Slams

35-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros

Swiatek has raced to a 77-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 35-2 at Roland Garros. In addition to four titles in Paris, Swiatek has reached the quarter-finals and the fourth round before. As mentioned, Swiatek claimed her 21st successive win at Roland Garros. The Pole is a five-time Slam champion (also US Open 2022). Her win-loss record at Slams this year is 9-1.

Journey

Swiatek's journey in the tourney

Swiatek claimed a first-round win over Leolia Jeanjean (6-1, 6-2). The Pole stunned Naomi Osaka, saving match point to win 7-6, 1-6, 7-5. Osaka was 5-2 up in the 3rd set. Marie Bouzkova was her next victim (6-4, 6-2). Swiatek trounced Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-0. She overcame Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2 in the quarters. Coco Gauff was Swiatek's semi-final victim (6-2, 6-4).

Information

A rare Triple Crown for Swiatek

Swiatek has won a rare Triple Crown with titles in Madrid, Rome and now Paris. Only once before in the WTA Tour history this has happened. The legendary Serena Williams achieved the fabulous feat in 2013.

Information

13-18 win-loss record for 12th seed Paolini at Slams

12th seed Paolini, who played her maiden Grand Slam final, owns a 13-18 win-loss record. She is 9-2 this season, reaching the 4th round at the Australian Open. She has never gone past the second round in any of her Slam appearances.

Opta stats

Swiatek scripted these records by progressing to the final

Swiatek became the player with the fewest matches played at Roland Garros in the Open Era to secure 34 main draw wins (36, level with Chris Evert). She became the fifth player in the Open Era to secure 20+ consecutive women's singles main draw wins at the French Open. Swiatek became the second-youngest player in the Open Era to make four French Open finals.

French Open

Swiatek joins these legends with 4th Roland Garros title

By winning her fourth Roland Garros title, Swiatek has equalled France's Kate Gillou (Amateur Era), Jeanne Matthey (Amateur Era), USA's Helen Wills (Amateur Era) and Belgium's Justin Henin (Open Era) in terms of all-time French Open women's singles crowns. Chris Evert remains at the top with 7 RG crowns. Suzanne Lenglen (6), Steffi Graf (6), Adine Mason (5) and Margaret Court (5) follow suit.

Information

Here are the match stats

Both players served an ace each. Paolini committed two double faults to her opponent's zero. Swiatek had a 69% win on the first serve and a 70% win on the second. She converted 5/9 break points.

Feats

Unique feats attained by Poland's Swiatek

As per Opta, Swiatek has become the player with the joint-fewest games dropped combined from the round of 16 onward (11) to secure a women's singles Grand Slam in the Open Era. For the fourth time since the WTA Rankings were published in 1975, the World No.1 has saved match point(s) en route to secure a Women's Singles Grand Slam title.

Unique records

Unique records made by Swiatek

Swiatek is now the women's player with the most Grand Slam titles at a single Major event in their first 6 main draw appearances (4); equalling Monica Seles and Margaret Court at the Australian Open, and Chris Evert at the French Open. Swiatek is the second player in the Open Era to win all her first five women's singles Grand Slam finals after Seles.

Do you know?

Youngest to clock this record

Aged 23 years and 8 days, Swiatek has become the youngest player in the Open Era to secure their fourth women's singles title at Roland Garros.

