Iga Swiatek fought back against Naomi Osaka at the French Open (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

French Open, Iga Swiatek wins thriller against Naomi Osaka: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:10 am May 30, 202412:10 am

What's the story Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek fought back from jaws of defeat to stun unseeded Naomi Osaka in the second round of the 2024 French Open. Swiatek, who is a three-time Roland Garros champion, won 7-6, 1-6, 7-5. Swiatek claimed her 16th successive win at Roland Garros. In the first round, Swiatek defeated qualifier Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2. Here are further details.

Swiatek

15 straight wins on clay for Swiatek

Swiatek has been the World No. 1 since winning the WTA Finals last November. The Pole is coming off back-to-back victories at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome respectively. Swiatek has claimed 16 straight clay wins. She is also on a 14-match unbeaten run. As per WTA, she owns a 40-4 win-loss record in 2024.

2024

Swiatek's journey in the 2024 season

Swiatek started the WTA 2024 season with the United Cup. Next up, Swiatek suffered a third-round exit at Australian Open. She claimed the Qatar Open thereafter. In Dubai, she reached the semis. Swiatek won Indian Wells Open. She was beaten in R16 at Miami Open. She won two matches at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round. In Stuttgart, she lost in semis.

Titles

Titles in Madrid and Rome

Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka twice in the finals at the Madrid Open and Italian Open respectively. Rome became the third tournament where Swiatek bagged three titles. Swiatek became the third player to win the title in Madrid and Rome in the same season after Dinara Safina 2009 and Serena Williams in 2013. With the Rome title, she claimed her 10th WTA 1000 honor.

Grand Slams

72-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Swiatek has raced to a 72-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 30-2 at Roland Garros. In addition to three titles in Paris, Swiatek has reached the quarter-finals and the fourth round before this win against Osaka. Swiatek is a four-time Slam champion (US Open 2022). Her win-loss record at Slams this year is 4-1.

Osaka

Osaka beaten after a stunning display

Earlier, Osaka reached the second round of 2024 French Open after surviving a scare against Lucia Bronzetti. The Japanese star won the clash 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. Osaka owns a 58-18 win-loss record at Slam events. Her record at Roland Garros reads 8-6. She has never gone past the third round here. Osaka owns a 13-10 win-loss record on the WTA Tour this year.

Information

H2H record: Swiatek goes 2-1 up against Osaka

This was the third meeting between the pair on the WTA Tour. Osaka beat Swiatek in the pair's first meeting in 2019 Toronto. She won that contest 7-6, 6-4. Swiatek brushed aside Osaka at the Miami Open final in 2022 (6-4, 6-0).

Match

How did the first two sets pan out?

Swiatek started brightly and went 4-2 up before Osaka bounced back and took it to a tie breaker. Swiatek won the one-sided tie-break (7-1). Osaka, who is the current world number 134, maintained a high level throughout the first set. She broke Swiatek early on in the second set and went 3-0 up. It was sheer domination as Osaka won 6-1.

Information

A unique stat for Swiatek

As per BBC, for only the second time in 31 matches at Roland Garros Swiatek has lost a set 1-6. The other instance this happened was on her 2019 debut. At 18 years of age, Swiatek lost 1-6 against defending champion Simona Halep.

Decider

What happened in the decider?

The deciding set between the two players at Court Philippe Chatrier saw Swiatek go 30-0 up before Osaka saved break points and claimed the game. Osaka broke Swiatek thereafter. The Pole was 40-0 up (3rd game) but lost control. A determined Osaka raced away to a 5-2 lead. However, Swiatek produced quality tennis and won five successive games (7-5) as Osaka gave her everything.

Information

Here are the match stats

Swiatek failed to register a single ace compared to eight from Osaka. The Pole committed three double faults to Osaka's four. Osaka converted 5/9 break points. Swiatek managed to convert just 3/15 break points.

Do you know?

Swiatek joins Seles and Graf

As per Opta, at 22 years and 363 days, Swiatek is the third youngest women's player after Monica Seles and Steffi Graf to win 16 consecutive matches at the French Open during the Open Era.