South Africa got past the line against Netherlands (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup, SA pip Netherlands in low-scoring contest: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:48 pm Jun 08, 202411:48 pm

What's the story South Africa got past the line against Netherlands in a low-scoring contest at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Match 16 of the tournament saw the Dutch score a paltry 103/9 in 20 overs. SA pacers bowled well collectively. The Group D contest saw South Africa get off to a terrible start with the bat. David Miller helped SA post victory (106/6).

Nortje

Anrich Nortje clocks this unqiue T20 World Cup bowling record

As per Cricbuzz, Nortje (2/19) has claimed wickets in 12 consecutive innings in T20 World Cups. This is now the second-best tally for a bowler. after former England spinner Graeme Swann, who took at least one wicket in 15 successive innings between 2009 and 2012. Spinners Ish Sodhi and Adam Zampa have done so in 11 successive innings.

Numbers

Second-highest wicket-taker for SA in T20 World Cup history

Playing his 12th T20 World Cup match, SA's Nortje now owns 26 wickets at an average of 8.61. His economy rate is 4.99. He has become the second-highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in T20 World Cups. Nortje surpassed former pacer Morne Morkel (24). He is only behind Dale Steyn, who took 30 wickets at 19.30. Nortje owns the most four-wicket hauls for SA (3).

Information

Nortje races to 44 scalps in T20Is

Playing his 35th T20I, Nortje has raced to 44 scalps at 19.11. His economy rate is 7.31. Overall, in 120 T20 matches, Nortje owns 157 wickets at at 21.63. His economy rate is 7.74.

Baartman

Ottneil Baartman scripts this record for SA

Playing just his third T20I, Ottneil Baartman has been among the wickets in all three matches. He took his maiden four-fer. He owns eight scalps at an average of 5.75. His economy rate is a solid 3.83. As per ESPNcricinfo, Baartman now owns the third-best bowling figures for SA in an innings at the T20 World Cup after Nortje (4/7 and 4/10).

Information

Sybrand Engelbrecht scores 40 for the Dutch

Sybrand Engelbrecht was the top scorer for Netherlands. He scored 40 from 45 deliveries (SR: 88.89). He slammed two fours and a six. He shared a crucial 54-run stand alongside Logan van Beek (23).

Information

Rabada and Jansen do well

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was wicketless but put in a shift especially in his first three overs. He finished with 0/27 from four overs. Marco Jansen bowled well. He claimed 2/20 from four overs.

Batting

Netherlands went all over SA in the powerplay

South Africa posted their lowest powerplay score in T20Is. They managed 16/4 from the first six overs. A mix-up saw Quinton de Kock get run out off the first delivery in SA's innings. Reeza Hendricks (3) was the next man to fall in the second over. Aiden Markram scored a three-ball duck before Heinrich Klaasen managed four from seven balls.

Information

Fourth-lowest PP score in T20 WC history

SA have posted the fourth-lowest powerplay score in ICC T20 World Cup history. Pakistan managed 13/4 versus West Indies in Mirpur 2014. WI managed 2/14 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, 2012. The Dutch managed 15/4 versus Sri Lanka in Chattogram, 2014.

Miller

Miller brings his A-game into play

Miller brought his clutch game into play. He shared a defining 65-run stand alongside Tristan Stubbs for the fifth wicket. The two built the innings and took SA close. Stubbs departed for 35 in the 17th over. It was Miller, who stayed until the end. He opened up and played his shots. Miller finished with a score of 59* from 51 balls.

Information

7th T20I fifty for Miller

Playing his 118th T20I (103 innings), Miller has raced to 2,333 runs at 34.82. He hit his seventh fifty (100s: 2). Miller now owns 113 sixes. He hit four sixes in this match. In three games versus Netherlands, he owns 96 runs.