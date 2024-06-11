Next Article

T20 WC: India, USA meet with Super-8 berth at stakes

Jun 11, 2024

What's the story The high-flying Indian cricket team will meet co-hosts USA in Match 25 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Both teams have clinched their first two games and the winner of the upcoming fixture will officially seal a berth in the Super 8 stage. Though India will take the field as hot favorites, USA can't be taken lightly. Here is the preview.

Pitch report and other details

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, will host this Group A clash on June 12. Batters are expected to have a hard time as teams batting first were bundled out inside 120 in three of the four matches here in the ongoing tournament. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (8:00pm IST).

India vs USA

Maiden international meeting between India, USA

Notably, these two sides have never met in international cricket before. Though India would be confident, their batters would want to display an improved show. Jasprit Bumrah has led the bowling unit exceedingly well. Meanwhile, the USA team beat Pakistan in the Super Over in their preceding outing. As they also hold the home advantage, Rohit Sharma's men should not be complacent.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. USA (Probable XI): Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

Stats

Here are the key performers

Bumrah was named the Player of the Match in India's first two games as his tournament tally has raced to five wickets. With 1,146 runs at 71.62, Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in T20 WC history. USA's Aaron Jones has scored 225 T20I runs in 2024, striking at just 140.62. Left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar has claimed 10 T20I wickets this year (ER: 7.32).

