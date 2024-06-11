Next Article

South Africa defended 113 against Bangladesh in New York

Which team owns most consecutive T20I wins against Bangladesh?

What's the story South Africa claimed an incredible win over Bangladesh in Match 21 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. The Proteas successfully defended 113 even though Bangladesh were 94/4 at one stage. They defended the lowest-ever target in T20 World Cups. Notably, SA beat Bangladesh for the ninth time, securing the joint second-most consecutive wins against this side in T20Is.

New Zealand: 10 wins (2010-2021)

New Zealand are the only side to win 10 or more T20Is against Bangladesh. The Black Caps were unbeaten against Bangladesh between 2010 and 2021. Notably, Bangladesh's maiden T20I win over New Zealand came in September 2021 at home. Overall, the Kiwis have won 15 out of 20 T20Is against Bangladesh (NR: 1).

Pakistan: 9 wins (2016-2022)

Pakistan beat Bangladesh nine times in T20Is between 2016 and 2022. They last lost to Bangladesh in March 2016 (excluding the 2023 Asian Games result). Overall, Pakistan have a 16-3 lead over Bangladesh in T20Is. As many as six of those wins came in the T20 World Cup (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2022). Notably, Bangladesh are yet to beat Pakistan in the tournament.

South Africa: 9 wins (2007-2024*)

As mentioned, South Africa registered their ninth T20I win against Bangladesh by beating them in New York. It is worth noting that SA are the only side to have never lost to Bangladesh since T20 cricket started in 2007. They extended their perfect record with another win in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India: 8 wins (2009-2018)

India are next on this list with eight T20I wins against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue won eight successive games against this side between 2009 and 2018. Bangladesh finally defeated India in the format in November 2019. However, this remains Bangladesh's only T20I win over India. India have a 12-1 lead over the Tigers in T20I cricket.