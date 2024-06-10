Next Article

T20 World Cup: South Africa deny Bangladesh victory, defend 113

What's the story A spirited South Africa beat Bangladesh in Match 21 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. The Proteas successfully defended 113 even though Bangladesh were 94/4. Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah powered Bangladesh, but they fell four runs short. Earlier, Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three wickets as SA were restricted to 113/6. Bangladesh could have claimed their first-ever T20I win over SA.

SA

SA falter after bouncing back

SA faced Sakib's wrath after electing to bat first on a tricky New York deck. Quinton de Kock fell after scoring a crucial 11-ball 18. The Proteas were down to 23/4 before Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller added 79 runs. Taskin Ahmed broke the partnership by dismissing Klaasen, while Rishad Hossain removed Miller. However, Mustafizur Rahman's final-over exploits restricted SA to 113/6.

BAN

Bangladesh couldn't ace death overs

Bangladesh had a similar start as seamers perturbed them. They lost Tanzid Hasan and scored just 29 runs in the Powerplay. Anrich Nortje then dismissed Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto to give SA impetus. Towhid Hridoy's 34-ball 37 powered the run-chase before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him. Bangladesh, who were 94/4, choked eventually. Keshav Maharaj defended 11 runs in the final over.

Sakib

A thunderous opening spell from Sakib

Sakib, who started the proceedings for Bangladesh, dismissed both SA openers Reeza Hendricks and de Kock in back-to-back overs. While Taskin Ahmed removed SA skipper Aiden Markram, Sakib took his third wicket in the form of Tristan Stubbs. This reduced the Proteas to 23/4 in 4.2 overs. Meanwhile, Sakib conceded just 18 runs in four overs.

Figures

Fourth-best T20 WC figures for Bangladesh

Sakib registered his career-best figures in T20I cricket. The Bangladesh pacer, playing his eighth game, hadn't taken more than one wicket in a T20I. Moreover, Sakib now has the fourth-best bowling figures for Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. He is only behind Mustafizur Rahman (5/22), Shakib Al Hasan (4/9), and Taskin Ahmed (4/25) in this regard.

Klaasen

Klaasen's career-best score in T20I cricket

Klaasen finally made a mark in the T20 World Cup. He slammed a 44-ball 46 with the help of 2 fours and 3 sixes. Notably, Klaasen recorded his best score in T20 World Cups, a tournament where he owns 118 runs at 23.60. During the innings, the Proteas batter also completed 4,500 runs in T20 cricket.

Total

Lowest-ever defended target in T20 World Cups

South Africa's 114 is now the lowest-ever defended target in T20 World Cups. The previous-lowest was 120 set by India a day ago as they beat Pakistan in the high-octane clash in New York. Notably, Sri Lanka also defended a 120-run target against New Zealand in the 2014 T20 World Cup. Notably, SA also defended their lowest-ever target in T20I cricket.

Partnership

SA's highest partnership (fifth wicket or below) in T20 WCs

As mentioned, Klaasen and Miller added 79 runs, now the highest partnership for fifth wicket or below for South Africa in T20 World Cups. They surpassed Mark Boucher and Albie Morkel, who shared a 69-run stand against India in the inaugural edition (2007) in Durban. Notably, Tristan Stubbs and Miller also added 64 runs against Netherlands earlier in this tournament.

Numbers

A look at other notable numbers

South Africa now have nine consecutive wins against Bangladesh in T20Is. The Proteas maintain a perfect record in this regard. Aiden Markram took four catches against Bangladesh, the joint-most outfield catches in a T20 World Cup match with West Indies' Daren Sammy (vs Ireland, Providence, 2010). Sakib and SA's Marco Jansen bowled 17 dot balls each in the match.

Information

SA lead Group D with six points

With three wins in as many matches, South Africa lead the Group D points table (NRR: +0.603). They already have one foot in the Super 8. Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal, and Sri Lanka follow South Africa in the standings.