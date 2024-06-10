Next Article

Klaasen has over 750 T20I runs (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup, Heinrich Klaasen completes 4,500 T20 runs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:14 pm Jun 10, 202410:14 pm

What's the story South African dasher Heinrich Klaasen has raced past 4,500 runs in T20 cricket. The star middle-order batter accomplished the milestone with his 18th run against Bangladesh in Match 21 of the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Klaasen has made a significant mark in several T20 leagues. He scored 46(44) against Bangladesh.

Tally

4,500 runs for Klaasen

As per ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen has raced past 4,500 runs in 198 matches. While he averages over 32, his strike rate is over 151. Klaasen owns two centuries and 28 fifties in the 20-over format. As many as 791 of his runs have come in 46 T20Is for South Africa (50s: 4). Klaasen averages around 23 in Proteas colors, while his strike rate is 140.74.

IPL

Close to 1,000 runs in IPL

Klaasen has been brilliant for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. The wicketkeeper-batter currently owns 993 runs from 35 IPL matches at 38.19. He has hit six fifties besides a ton. Klaasen compiled 479 runs while striking at 171.07 in IPL 2024. He smoked the joint-second-most sixes in the season (38).

T20 WC

Career-best knock in T20 WC

Klaasen is finally making a mark in the T20 World Cup. He slammed a 44-ball 46 against Bangladesh after SA were down to 23/4. Klaasen added 79 runs along with David Miller, however, SA managed only 113/6 in 20 overs. Notably, Klaasen recorded his best score in T20 World Cups, a tournament where he owns 118 runs at 23.60.