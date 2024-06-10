Next Article

T20 World Cup: India own most wins against an opponent

By Parth Dhall 08:15 pm Jun 10, 202408:15 pm

What's the story India beat Pakistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 19 in New York. They were bundled out for 119 before defending it in a final-over thriller. With this, India defended their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket. Notably, India claimed their seventh win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, the most by a side against an opponent. Here are the key stats.

#1

India: 7 wins vs Pakistan

As mentioned, India secured their seventh T20 World Cup victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in New York. The two sides played out a tie in the inaugural edition in 2007. India were later declared winners following a historic bowl-out. Pakistan's only win against India in the T20 World cup came in 2021 when they chased down 152 without losing a wicket.

Information

India scripted history in New York

India defended their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket, in New York. Only once have they defended a sub-140 total in the format (139 vs Zimbabwe, Harare, 2016). As per Cricbuzz, this also the joint-lowest target successfully defended in T20 World Cups.

#2

Pakistan: 6 wins vs Bangladesh

Pakistan have beaten Bangladesh six times in the T20 World Cup. Their victories came in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2022. Notably, Bangladesh are yet to beat Pakistan in the tournament. Pakistan last beat Bangladesh by chasing down a paltry 128 at the Adelaide Oval. Overall, Pakistan have a 16-3 lead over Bangladesh in T20I cricket.

#3

Sri Lanka: 6 wins vs West Indies

Sri Lanka have a similar dominance over West Indies in the T20 World Cup. The two nations locked horns in the historic 2012 World Cup final. West Indies successfully defended 137 after bowling out SL for 101 in a high-octane final. Overall, SL have won six of their eight T20 World Cup encounters against the Windies.