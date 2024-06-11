Next Article

South Africa defended a 114-run target against Bangladesh in New York (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Presenting lowest targets successfully defended by South Africa in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 01:22 am Jun 11, 202401:22 am

What's the story South Africa beat Bangladesh in Match 21 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. The Proteas successfully defended 113 even though Bangladesh were 94/4 at one stage. Keshav Maharaj stopped 11 runs in the final over. South Africa, who claimed a four-run win, defended their lowest-ever target (114) in T20Is. Here are the lowest T20I targets successfully defended by South Africa.

#1

114 vs Bangladesh, New York, 2024

The 2024 SA-Bangladesh turned out ot be low-scoring as it recorded no individual half-centuries. Bangladesh were restricted to 109/7 in 20 overs. South Africa's 114 is now the lowest-ever defended target in T20 World Cups. The previous-lowest was 120 set by India a day ago as they beat Pakistan. Notably, Sri Lanka also defended a 120-run target against New Zealand in 2014.

#2

116 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2013

SA had a similar result against Sri Lanka over a decade ago in Colombo. They were down to 50/4 by the 11th over, having lost Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and AB de Villiers. However, JP Duminy's 52-ball 51 took SA to 115/6. SL were cruising on 72/3 before a batting collapse led them to 103/9 in 20 overs. Duminy took three wickets.

#3

121 vs WI, North Sound, 2010

In 2010, South Africa edged out hosts West Indies in a low-scoring thriller in North Sound. The Proteas made 120/7 after being put in to bat. Jerome Taylor and Daren Sammy shared five wickets. In response, the Caribbeans recovered after being down to 9/2 early on. They were cruising on 77/2, but Morne Morkel and Johan Botha stopped them at 119/7.

#4

129 vs NZ, Lord's, 2009

South Africa defended a 129-run target against New Zealand in an edge-of-your-seat thriller in the 2009 T20 World Cup encounter at Lord's. The Black Caps lost a couple of early wickets, but opener Brendon McCullum guarded one end. He smashed a 54-ball 57 and kept NZ alive in the chase. However, the Kiwis fell a solitary run short eventually.