Presenting lowest targets successfully defended by South Africa in T20Is
South Africa beat Bangladesh in Match 21 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. The Proteas successfully defended 113 even though Bangladesh were 94/4 at one stage. Keshav Maharaj stopped 11 runs in the final over. South Africa, who claimed a four-run win, defended their lowest-ever target (114) in T20Is. Here are the lowest T20I targets successfully defended by South Africa.
114 vs Bangladesh, New York, 2024
The 2024 SA-Bangladesh turned out ot be low-scoring as it recorded no individual half-centuries. Bangladesh were restricted to 109/7 in 20 overs. South Africa's 114 is now the lowest-ever defended target in T20 World Cups. The previous-lowest was 120 set by India a day ago as they beat Pakistan. Notably, Sri Lanka also defended a 120-run target against New Zealand in 2014.
116 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2013
SA had a similar result against Sri Lanka over a decade ago in Colombo. They were down to 50/4 by the 11th over, having lost Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and AB de Villiers. However, JP Duminy's 52-ball 51 took SA to 115/6. SL were cruising on 72/3 before a batting collapse led them to 103/9 in 20 overs. Duminy took three wickets.
121 vs WI, North Sound, 2010
In 2010, South Africa edged out hosts West Indies in a low-scoring thriller in North Sound. The Proteas made 120/7 after being put in to bat. Jerome Taylor and Daren Sammy shared five wickets. In response, the Caribbeans recovered after being down to 9/2 early on. They were cruising on 77/2, but Morne Morkel and Johan Botha stopped them at 119/7.
129 vs NZ, Lord's, 2009
South Africa defended a 129-run target against New Zealand in an edge-of-your-seat thriller in the 2009 T20 World Cup encounter at Lord's. The Black Caps lost a couple of early wickets, but opener Brendon McCullum guarded one end. He smashed a 54-ball 57 and kept NZ alive in the chase. However, the Kiwis fell a solitary run short eventually.