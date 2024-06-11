Next Article

Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three wickets against South Africa (Image source: X/@ICC)

Best bowling returns for Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib took a three-fer against South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 21 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Sakib blew up South Africa's top order as the Proteas were down to 23/4. The Bangladesh pacer now has the fourth-best bowling figures for them in T20 World Cups. Here are the top-four such figures.

Mustafizur Rahman: 5/22 vs NZ, 2016

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman remains the only Bangladesh player with a five-wicket haul in T20 World Cups. Mustafizur took one against New Zealand in the 2016 T20 World Cup clash at Eden Gardens. He bagged figures worth 5/22 as the Kiwis were restricted to 145/8. However, Bangladesh were bundled out for a mere 70, succumbing to spin.

Shakib Al Hasan: 4/9 vs PNG, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan is the only Bangladesh bowler to have taken more than two four-wicket hauls in T20 World Cups. One of them came against Papua New Guinea in the 2021 edition in Al Amerat. Bangladesh scored 181/7, with Shakib (46) and skipper Mahmudullah (50) fueling their innings. Shakib later took 4/8 as PNG were bundled out for a mere 97.

Taskin Ahmed: 4/25 vs Netherlands, 2022

In 2022, Taskin Ahmed helped Bangladesh avoid an upset against Netherlands in Hobart. The Dutch restricted the Tigers to 144/8 in 20 overs. However, Taskin decimated Netherlands' top order in response. Although Bangladesh won by a narrow margin (nine runs), Taskin's opening spell stood out. He overall bagged figures worth 4/25 in four overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib: 3/18 vs SA, 2024

Tanzim Hasan Sakib stunned South Africa with a three-fer in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup match in New York. In an anti-climax, the Proteas top order fell like a pack of cards, with Sakib doing the damage. Sakib registered his career-best figures in T20I cricket. The Bangladesh pacer, playing his eighth game, hadn't taken more than one wicket in a T20I before.