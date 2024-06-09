Next Article

The Australian cricket team beat England (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia beat England in ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:31 am Jun 09, 202402:31 am

What's the story The Australian cricket team beat England to claim a crucial win in Match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Australia claimed their second successive win in this season's edition. Meanwhile, defending champions England remain winless in Group B. Australia scored 201/7 in 20 overs. England failed to get past Australia's score (165/6). Here are the details.

Summary

Summary of the match

Australian openers Travis Head and David Warner added 70 runs in just five overs. Both openers departed in quick succession inside the powerplay. Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell added 65 runs thereafter. Cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade helped the Aussies go past 200. Chris Jordan claimed 2/44. In response, England started strongly before losing their way.

Jordan

Jordan gets to 100 T20I wickets

Playing his 92nd T20I, Jordan (2/44) owns 100 wickets at an average of 27.81. His economy rate is 8.75. Ace spinner Adil Rashid is the only other England bowler with 100-plus scalps. He owns 111 wickets at 25.37. Notably, Jordan is the only bowler with three four-wicket hauls in T20Is for England. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jordan has raced to 372 T20 wickets.

Information

Second-highest wicket-taker for England in T20 WCs

Jordan has become the second-highest wicket-taker for England in T20 World Cup history. He owns 23 scalps from 20 T20 WC matches at 23.13. He surpassed Graeme Swann (22 wickets). Stuart Broad owns the most T20 WC wickets (30).

Duo

Key numbers for Head and Warner

Head scored an 18-ball 34. He smashed two fours and three sixes. In 28 H20Is, Head owns 702 runs at 29.25. In three matches against England, Head has smashed 55 runs. In 127 T20 matches, Head owns 3,209 runs at 29.44. Warner scored a 16-ball 39. He smashed two fours and four sixes (SR: 243.75). He owns 12,328 runs at 36.80.

Information

11,670 T20 runs for Buttler

Jos Buttler scored 42 from 28 balls. He smashed five fours and two sixes. From 394 T20 innings, he owns 11,670 runs at 34.94. He has raced to 492 sixes. In 118 T20Is, he has 3,092 runs at 35.54. Buttler owns 584 runs versus Australia.

Bowling

Key stats of these Australian bowlers

Pat Cummins, who missed Australia's opener versus Oman, claimed 2/23 in four overs. He owns 59 T20I scalps at 24.32. Josh Hazlewood claimed 1/28. He has raced to 62 scalps at 21.82. Adam Zampa was exceptional. The right-arm spinner claimed two wickets in successive matches in this year's T20 WC edition. Zampa owns 96 scalps at 22.22. He has 303 T20 wickets.