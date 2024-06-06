Next Article

How has Rohit Sharma fared against Pakistan in T20Is?

By Parth Dhall 06:13 pm Jun 06, 2024

What's the story Rohit Sharma led India to victory in their opening 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter against Ireland in New York. He slammed a 37-ball 52 before being retired hurt, as India chased down a modest 97 on a tricky surface. Rohit would aim to continue his form against Pakistan, India's next opponent. However, He averages just 14.25 against them in T20Is.

Stats

His T20I stats against Pakistan

Rohit, one of the greatest openers across formats, has scored just 114 runs from 11 T20Is at an average of 14.25 against Pakistan. His strike-rate against Pakistan is also on the lower side (118.75). Rohit's highest T20I score against Pakistan came in the 2007 T20 World Cup, in the all-important final. He scored a 16-ball 30* as India lifted the trophy.

Information

A solitary 30+ score

Rohit has only one 30+ score against Pakistan that came in the 2007 final. His other T20I scores against them read 2, 4, 24*, 0, 10, 0, 12, 28, and 4.

T20 WC

Only 68 runs in T20 World Cups

As many as six of Rohit's appearances against Pakistan have come in T20 World Cups. This is because India and Pakistan haven't engaged in any bilateral series in over a decade. Rohit owns just 68 runs at 17.00 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The tally includes also includes a duck that came in the 2021 match in Dubai.

Battles

Rohit against Shaheen and Amir

Left-arm pacers have troubled Rohit in the past. Notably, Rohit fell to Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir in the 2021 and 2016 T20 World Cup games against Pakistan, respectively. Rohit has managed just four runs off six balls against Shaheen, getting dismissed once in two innings. Meanwhile Amir has dismissed Rohit twice in just seven deliveries. The latter has a solitary run against Amir.