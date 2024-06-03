Next Article

Sri Lanka were bowled out for a mere 77 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka record their lowest T20 World Cup total: Stats

10:15 pm Jun 03, 2024

What's the story In what is deemed a calamitous start, Sri Lanka have been bowled out for in their opening 2024 ICC T20 World Cup encounter against South Africa. The Proteas seamers ran riot as SL perished for a mere 77, their lowest-ever total in the ICC tournament. Anrich Nortje took a historic four-wicket haul, with only three SL batters scoring in double figures.

An unwanted record for SL

As mentioned, Sri Lanka recorded their lowest-ever total in the T20 World Cup. Only once have they been dismissed for a sub-100 total. Their previous-lowest T20 World Cup total came in 2010, against Australia. The Lankans perished for 87 in that match. Notably, West Indies have the lowest-ever total by a Test-playing nation in the tournament (55 vs England, 2021).

SL suffer middle-order collapse

Ottneil Baartman dismissed Pathum Nissanka early on after SL elected to bat first. Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis tried to rebuild their innings (31/1), but SL lost five more wickets before the 50-run mark. The Lankans suffered a middle-order collapse and never recovered from it. Nortje took four wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj scalped two wickets each.

SL's lowest T20I total

Sri Lanka's 77 is also their lowest total in T20I cricket. Their previous-lowest total was 82 against India in Vizag in 2016. Notably, SL also recorded the fifth-lowest total by a full-member team in the T20 World Cup.

SL's joint-lowest Powerplay score in T20 WC

Sri Lanka were 40/5 after 10 overs against South Africa, their lowest score after the first 10 overs in T20Is. Besides, SL also recorded their joint-lowest Powerplay total in the T20 World Cup (24/1). They scored 24/4 against New Zealand, Sydney, 2022.