T20 World Cup: Best bowling figures by Indian left-arm pacers

By Rajdeep Saha 09:09 pm Jun 13, 202409:09 pm

What's the story Arshdeep Singh etched his name in India's ICC T20 World Cup history after picking 4/9 versus the United States in New York. Arshdeep clocked the best match figures by an Indian bowler in T20 World Cups, breaking spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's record (4/11). His efforts helped India restrict USA to 110/8. Here we decode the best bowling figures by Indian left-arm pacers in T20 WCs.

#1

Arshdeep Singh - 4/9 vs USA

Arshdeep was sensational versus the USA, clocking 4/9. Notably, he took two wickets in the first over of USA's innings. Arshdeep was successful off the first ball he bowled to Shayan Jahangir, who was trapped LBW. Andries Gous departed next, failing to deal with a short ball. In the 15th over, Arshdeep dismissed Nitish Kumar. In his final over, Harmeet Singh departed.

#2

RP Singh - 4/13 vs South Africa

Former Indian left-arm pacer RP Singh claimed 4/13 versus South Africa in the inaugural 2007 T20 WC in Durban. His brilliance helped India restrict South Africa to 116/9 after the visitors scored 153/5. Singh dismissed openers Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith. He then got Shaun Pollock and Albie Morkel later on. Earlier, crucial knocks from Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni helped India score 153.

#3

Zaheer Khan - 4/19 vs Ireland

Zaheer Khan was brilliant for India against Ireland in the 2009 T20 World Cup edition. Zaheer's heroics with the ball saw Ireland get to a score of 112/8 in 20 overs in Nottingham. The senior pacer sent three of the top 4 batters back to the hut and also dismissed top-scorer Andre White (29) later on. India sealed the deal during the run-chase.

#4

Irfan Pathan - 3/16 vs Pakistan

Irfan Pathan shone with the ball in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan. The bowling all-rounder packed a punch with 3/16 against India's arch-rivals. India managed 157/5 in 20 overs. Gautam Gambhir scored a majestic 75. In response, Pakistan faltered, scoring 152/10. Pathan dismissed skipper Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi in the 12th over. He dismissed Yasir Arafat thereafter (16th over).