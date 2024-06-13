West Indies were reeling at 30/5 before finishing on 149/9 (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

Highest T20I totals after losing five wickets for 30-less runs

By Rajdeep Saha 08:36 pm Jun 13, 202408:36 pm

What's the story The West Indies cricket team rose from the ashes against New Zealand in Match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Trinidad. West Indies were reeling at 30/5 before finishing on 149/9 in 20 overs. They rode on 68* from the blade of Sherfane Rutherford. Here are highest T20I team totals after losing five wickets for 30-less runs among full-member teams.

#1

149/9 - WI vs NZ

A fine show from NZ pacers meant WI were 30/5 at one stage. They were further reduced to 76/7. However, Rutherford held one end and kept the scorecard ticking. He went berserk toward the end as WI compiled 37 runs in the final two overs. The likes of Akeal Hosein (15), Andre Russell (14), and Romario Shepherd (13) played cameos. NZ lost the clash.

#2

146 - BAN vs SL

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka earlier this year in Sylhet saw the visitors score a challenging 174/7 in 20 overs. Kusal Mendis was superb, scoring 86. Bangladesh were reduced to 24/5 and then 32/6. A 54-run stand between Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain helped them gain impetus. Taskin Ahmed's 21-ball 31 in the end helped Bangladesh score 146/10 and save humiliation.

#3

137 - IRE vs AUS

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 saw Ireland take on Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. The hosts powered their way to a challenging score of 179/5 in 20 overs. Skipper Aaron Finch led the way with 63. In response, Ireland were struggling at 25/5 after four overs. Lorcan Tucker took the initiative and scored an unbeaten 71 as Ireland got to 137/10.