Sherfane Rutherford scored 68* against New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

T20Is: Highest scores from No. 6 or below for WI

By Rajdeep Saha 08:08 pm Jun 13, 2024

What's the story Sherfane Rutherford scored 68* against New Zealand in Match 26 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Trinidad. Notably, WI managed 149/9 while batting first after being reduced to 30/5. Rutherford's 68* is now the third-highest score for a WI batter (No. 6 or below). Here are the highest individual T20I scores for a WI batter from number six or lower in T20Is.

#1

75* - Kieron Pollard vs NZ

The first rain-curtailed T20I between New Zealand and WI in Auckland saw the visitors struggle at 58/4. Kieron Pollard came out and played a gem of a knock. WI were 59/5 shortly after Pollard walked out. Pollard smashed a solid 75* from 37 balls. He smoked four fours and eight sixes (SR: 202.70). WI managed 180/7 in 16 overs. However, NZ won the match.

#2

71 - Andre Russell vs AUS

Earlier this year, Andre Russell floored the Aussies with a majestic 71-run effort in the 3rd T20I held in Perth. WI were 79/5 when Russell came at the crease. Alongside Rutherford, the two batters added 139 runs for the sixth wicket. Russell smashed 71 from 29 balls, hitting four fours and seven sixes (SR: 244.82). WI scored 220/6 before flooring the Aussies (183/5).

#3

68* Sherfane Rutherford vs NZ

A fine show from NZ pacers meant WI were 30/5 at one stage. They were further reduced to 76/7. However, Rutherford, who arrived at number six, held one end and kept the scorecard ticking. He went absolutely berserk toward the end as WI compiled 37 runs in the final two overs. Rutherford's unbeaten 68 from 39 balls had two fours and six sixes.

#4

67* - Sherfane Rutherford vs AUS

Rutherford played a brilliant knock versus Australia in Perth. This was the same encounter where Russell hammered a majestic 71. Rutherford came out to bat at number six. He hit a 40-ball 67*, smoking five fours and five sixes (SR: 167.50). He complemented Russell from one end and kept the scorecard moving. Rutherford dazzled just like Russell, keeping the Aussie bowlers at bay.