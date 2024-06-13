Next Article

T20 WC: Sherfane Rutherford scripts records with 68* versus NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:50 am Jun 13, 202409:50 am

What's the story West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford scored a majestic 68* against New Zealand in Match 26 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Trinidad. It was a knock of character from the dasher as WI finished at 149/9 while batting first in Trinidad after being reduced to 30/5. Rutherford remained unbeaten on 68 off 39 balls (2 fours, 6 sixes). Let's decode his stats.

Knock

A jaw-dropping effort from Rutherford

A fine show from NZ pacers meant WI were 30/5 at one stage. They were further reduced to 76/7. However, Rutherford, who arrived at number six, held one end and kept the scorecard ticking. He went absolutely berserk toward the end as WI compiled 37 runs in the final two overs. No other WI batter could manage even 20 runs in the game.

Record

Rutherford scripts these records

Rutherford's 68* is now the third-highest T20I score for a WI batter operating at six or lower in T20Is. He is only behind Kieron Pollard (75* versus NZ, 2020) and Andre Russell (71 vs Australia, 2024). In T20 WC history, only Australia's Cameron White (85* versus Sri Lanka, 2010) owns a higher score while batting at six or lower.

Stats

Here are his T20I numbers

Playing his 15th T20I, Rutherford raced to 304 runs at 27.64. This was his second fifty and also his highest score. While Rutherford strikes at a staggering 152, he has slammed 22 sixes. 92 of his runs have come in the ongoing event. Overall, Rutherford now owns 2,270 runs across 130 T20 matches at a strike rate of 135.36 (50s: 12).

Summaru

How did the game pan out?

As per Cricbuzz, Rutherfords' brilliance meant WI posted the highest score (149/9) after losing five wickets inside 30 runs in a Men's T20I (only full-member teams). The Kiwis lost regular wickets in response and were eventually restricted to 136/9. Though Glenn Phillips fought with a 40-run knock, he was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph, who claimed 4 wickets.