Sherfane Rutherford made 68* (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: WI beat NZ to seal Super 8 qualification

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:00 am Jun 13, 202411:00 am

What's the story West Indies thrashed New Zealand in Match 26 by 13 runs to officially earn a Super 8 qualification in the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. A majestic 68* from Sherfane Rutherford meant WI compiled 149/9 while batting first in Trinidad after being reduced to 30/5. The Kiwis lost regular wickets in response and were eventually restricted to 136/9. Here are the key stats.

WI innings

Rutherford rescues the hosts

A fine show from NZ pacers meant WI were 30/5 at one stage. They were further reduced to 76/7. However, Rutherford held one end and kept the scorecard ticking. He went berserk toward the end as WI compiled 37 runs in the final two overs. The likes of Akeal Hosein (15), Andre Russell (14), and Romario Shepherd (13) supported him with brief knocks.

Rutherford

A jaw-dropping effort from Rutherford

Rutherford remained unbeaten on 68 off 39 balls (2 fours, 6 sixes). He raced to 304 T20I runs at 27.64. This was his second fifty and also his highest score. While Rutherford strikes at a staggering 152, he has slammed 22 sixes. 92 of his runs have come in the ongoing event. Overall, Rutherford now owns 2,270 runs at a strike rate of 135.36.

NZ's chase

A look at NZ's response

NZ openers Devon Conway (5) and Finn Allen (26) added 20 runs before the former departed. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie severely dented the Kiwis by taking three wickets in the middle overs. NZ were hence reduced to 63/5. Though Glenn Phillips fought with a 40-run knock, he was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph, who claimed four wickets. NZ were hence restricted to 136/9.

Records

Rutherford scripts these records

Rutherford's 68* is now the third-highest T20I score for a WI batter operating at six or lower in T20Is. In T20 WC history, only Australia's Cameron White (85*) owns a higher score while batting at six or lower. As per Cricbuzz, Rutherfords' brilliance meant WI posted the highest score (149/9) after losing five wickets inside 30 runs in a Men's T20I (only full-member teams).

Boult

Brilliant spell from Boult

Trent Boult was the pick of the NZ bowlers, having claimed 3/16 in four overs. He has raced to 30 T20 WC wickets at an economy of 6.34. Boult now has five wickets in the ongoing event. In overall T20Is, he now boasts 79 wickets (ER: 7.86). 10 of his scalps have come against WI (ER: 6.33).

Pacers

Two wickets apiece for Ferguson, Southee

Lockie Ferguson (2/27) and Tim Southee (2/21) also took two wickets in their respective four-over spells. The former now has 57 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.48 (10 scalps in T20 WC). Southee, the highest wicket-taker in T20Is, now owns 159 scalps (ER: 8.10). 31 of his wickets have come in T20 WCs (ER: 7.48).

Information

Fine spell from Gudakesh Motie

Motie was sensational in the middle overs as he took 3/25 in his four overs. He now has 18 wickets across 11 T20Is at a paltry economy of 6.75. He has completed five wickets in the ongoing event.

Joseph

A stellar spell from Joseph

Joseph was brilliant across all phases as he claimed 4/19 in his four overs. With this four-fer, Joseph has raced to 43 wickets across 25 T20Is at an economy of 8.48 (4W: 2, 5W: 1). He registered his best T20I figures at home as the tally now includes 21 wickets (ER: 8.77). Notably, he went wicket-less in his only previous T20I outing against NZ.

Record

First WI bowler with this record

This was Joseph's second four-fer in T20 WCs as he claimed 4/16 against Zimbabwe in the 2022 edition. No other WI bowler owns multiple four-fer in the competition. Meanwhile, the pacer has raced to 14 wickets across six T20 WC games at an economy of 6.17. In the ongoing event, he has completed eight wickets across three matches (ER: 5.36).

Russell

500 T20 matches for Russell

The game marked Russell's 500th appearance in T20 cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell became the fifth player to get this feat. He finishes his milestone game with 8,490 at a strike rate of 169.86. The tally also includes 455 wickets at an average of 25.07. His tally includes nine four-fers and a five-wicket haul. His economy rate is 8.67.

Pooran

Pooran goes past Chris Gayle

Nicholas Pooran, who made a 12-ball 17, displaced Chris Gayle (1,899) as West Indies's highest run-getter in T20Is. Pooran entered the game, requiring just three runs to get the massive milestone. Having played 91 T20I games, the southpaw has raced to 1,914 uns as he averages 25.52. The dashing wicketkeeper-batter has now raced to 194 T20 WC runs at a strike rate of 120.49.

Points table

WI through to the Super 8

WI have now won their all three games in the ongoing event as they have become the first team from Group C to officially secure a Super 8 ticket (NRR: +2.596). Meanwhile, this was NZ's second successive defeat (NRR: -2.425). The Kiwis are all but eliminated as even victories in their remaining two games are highly unlikely to see them through.