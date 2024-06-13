Next Article

Andre Russell has solid numbers in T20s (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Andre Russell features in his 500th T20 match: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:40 am Jun 13, 202405:40 am

What's the story Global T20 superstar Andre Russell is featuring in his 500th match. The West Indies cricket team ace attained the milestone in Match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Russell has been a prime force in the 20-over format with bat and ball. He would want to make a lasting impression in this home T20 World Cup.

Information

Russell becomes 5th player with 500 T20 appearances

As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell is the fifth player in T20 history to make 500 appearances. He joins the likes of Kieron Pollard (660), Dwayne Bravo (573), Shoaib Malik (542) and Sunil Narine (513). Russell is the fourth West Indian player with 500-plus appearances.

Batting

Russell owns 3rd-highest sixes in T20 cricket

Coming into this match, Russell has scored 8,476 runs from 499 matches (428 innings) at an average of 27.43. His strike rate is 169.82. In addition to 31 fifties, Russell has smashed two tons with the best of 121*. He has slammed 565 fours and 685 sixes. He owns the third-highest sixes in T20s after Chris Gayle (1,056) and Pollard (860).

Bowling

6th-highest wicket-taker in T20s

Russell enters his 500th T20 match having claimed 452 wickets at an average of 25.05. His tally includes nine four-fers and a five-wicket haul. His economy rate is 8.68. He is the 6th-highest wicket-taker in T20s after Bravo (625), Rashid Khan (580), Narine (552), Imran Tahir (502) and Shakib Al Hasan (488).

WI

His numbers for West Indies

Russell enters his 78th match for West Indies. Coming into this contest, he has smashed 1,000 T20I runs at 22.72 from 67 innings. His strike rate is 163.93. He is one of the six WI bowlers to claim 50-plus scalps in T20Is. Russell owns 52 wickets at 32.61. Alongside Bravo, he is the only WI player with 1,000-plus runs and 50-plus wickets.

IPL

Russell has been an IPL legend

Russell played a key role in helping the Kolkata Knight Riders win the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. He clinched his second IPL title with KKR (also 2014). He plied his trade at Delhi before joining the Knights in 2014. Russell owns 2,484 runs, striking at 174-plus and owning 209 sixes. With the ball, the legend has 115 scalps at 23.01.

Information

A household figure in the Caribbean Premier League

In 97 Caribbean Premier League games (88 innings), Russell has smashed 1,755 runs at 28.77. He owns two tons and six fifties. He has smashed 141 sixes and 126 fours (SR: 170.22). With the ball, he has claimed 86 scalps at 25.11.

T20 World Cup

Russell has won two ICC T20 World Cup titles

Russell was part of 2012 and 2016 ICC T20 World Cup winning West Indies teams. He is aiming to lift his third honor with the Windies. He has played 24 matches, scoring 203 runs at 18.45 (SR: 146.04). With the ball, Russell owns the 3rd-most wickets (21) at 22.80. He is one of the three WI bowlers with 20-plus T20 WC scalps.