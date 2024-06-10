Next Article

Decoding lowest targets successfully defended by India in T20Is

What's the story The Indian cricket team recorded a stunning six-run win against Pakistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 19 in New York. India were bundled out for 119 before defending their lowest-ever T20I total. Jasprit Bumrah was the architect of India's triumph as he claimed three vital wickets. Meanwhile, here we look at the lowest successfully defended targets by India in T20Is.

#4

147 versus Bangladesh, 2016

India's encounter against Bangladesh in the 2016 T20 WC was not for weak-hearted fans. Bangladesh were set at 126/5 while chasing 147 in Bengaluru before Indian bowlers scripted a majestic comeback. A young Hardik Pandya bowled the final over as two runs were required off the last ball. MS Dhoni's majestic sprint to run out Mustafizur Rahman bailed India out.

#3

145 versus England, 2017

England's star-studded batting line-up was restricted to 139/6 while chasing 145 against India in the Nagpur T20I. Joe Root and Ben Stokes made 38 apiece as the Brits needed 45 runs off the final 31 balls with seven wickets in hand. Pacers Ashish Nehra and Bumrah then bowled brilliantly in the death overs to power India over the line.

#2

139 versus Zimbabwe, 2016

Zimbabwe couldn't chase down 139 against India in the 2016 Harare T20I. While almost all their batters got starts, none of them were able to play a substantial knock. Indian bowlers kept the scoring rate in check as the home team needed 35 in the last three overs. Though Timycen Maruma (23* off 13) fought well, Zimbabwe eventually lost by three runs.

#1

120 against Pakistan, 2024

India's recent heroics in New York take the top spot on this list. Pakistan had a steady start before losing Babar Azam. Although Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan took Pakistan past 50, Axar dismissed the latter. Bumrah then dismissed Rizwan, while Hardik Pandya struck twice. Pakistan were down to 102/7 and couldn't score 18 runs in the final over. Bumrah finished with 3/14.