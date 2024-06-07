Next Article

Amir's 2016 Asia Cup spell features on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding the top bowling spells in India-Pakistan T20I matches

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:41 pm Jun 07, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Arch-nemesis India and Pakistan will battle it out in a vital Group A clash in Match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The two sides have been involved in some thrilling T20Is in the past. Here we decode the best bowling spells from Indo-Pak T20I matches.

#5

Irfan Pathan - 3/16 versus Pakistan, 2007

Irfan Pathan was instrumental to India's triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup edition in 2007. In the high-voltage final versus Pakistan in Johannesburg, the left-arm seamer ran through their middle order to claim 3/16 in four overs. Dashers like Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, and Yasir Arafat became his victim as Pakistan were folded for 152 while chasing 158.

#4

Hardik Pandya - 3/8 versus Pakistan, 2016

Dashing all-rounder Hardik Pandya claimed 3/8 in 3.3 overs against Pakistan in the 2016 Asia Cup game in Mirpur. While India's frontline pacers rattled Pakistan's top-order, Hardik dented them further by dismissing the experienced Shoaib Malik cheaply. The pacer later trapped tail-enders Mohammad Sami and Mohammad Amir on successive deliveries as Pakistan were folded for just 84. India later won by five wickets.

#3

Mohammad Amir - 3/18 versus India, 2016

The aforementioned Asia Cup clash later saw a Mohammad Amir special as India had a hard time while chasing the paltry target. The left-arm pacer dismissed both openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane for ducks. Suresh Raina also fell to him as India were reduced to 3/8. Virat Kohli's 49 later rescued the Men in Blue. Meanwhile, Amir returned with 3/18 in four overs.

#2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 4/26 versus Pakistan, 2022

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran through Pakistan's batting line-up in the 2022 Asia Cup match in Dubai. He registered figures worth 4/26 in his four overs as the Pakistan were folded for 147. After removing Babar Azam (10) cheaply, the pacer sent back Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, and Naseem Shah in the death overs. India eventually clinched the low-scoring thriller by three wickets.

#1

Mohammad Asif - 4/18 versus India, 2007

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif made the new ball talk against India in the 2007 T20 WC match in Durban. His brilliance meant Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh were dismissed inside the first five overs. Dinesh Karthik was his final victim as he claimed 4/18 in four overs. The game ended in a tie before India claimed the victory through a historic bowl-out.